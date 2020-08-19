Unit 5 works to develop special education plans ahead of remote learning

NORMAL — Parents of special education students at McLean County Unit 5 have raised concerns about how their learning plans will work in remote learning. But district officials say they’re already working to bring in some students for in-person learning.
Special education administrators are working on an individual basis to develop remote learning plans for each Unit 5 student with an IEP, or individualized education program, to outline how the supports and services they need will be provided, the district said.
In the first week back to school, teachers will implement their students’ IEPs “as best they can in this remote setting … while determining the needs of students with regard to service delivery and goal implementation,” said Carrie Chapman, director of special education at the Normal-based district.
Those needs will be outlined in the individualized remote learning plans, all of which will be sent to parents by Aug. 28.
Concerned parents
Several parents who spoke to The Pantagraph on Wednesday said they feel left in the dark and worried about how much support their children will receive.
“For us, part of the struggle is our son learns best in an in-person environment where he can have the support that his IEP says that he will have,” said Andrew Beaty, who has five children who require special education.
He has chosen to home school his four younger children this year. The fifth remains in Unit 5.
“We understand that it is a difficult situation for everybody involved,” he said. “As we work through these issues, we’re not able to say that there is a simple answer or a magic wand that can fix it all.”
Beaty questions how much extra support his son will receive, his daily and weekly schedule, what will happen if he is unable to complete assignments due to his disabilities and what expectations the school has for parents to be completing assignments.
For the most part, frustration with the plan varies from school to school and the needs of the children. Beaty said he has a few friends whose children need an aide throughout the day, but the district doesn’t currently have a plan for at-home student aides.
“I don’t think it’s fair for them to keep everyone in the dark,” said Kendra Long, who has two sons with learning disabilities. “We want some answers. We want to see the plan that they’re trying to put in place; we want to know that they’re actually trying to do something.”
Since starting remote learning in the spring, Long, of Towanda, said her son who has autism and is nonverbal, has regressed, and social progress has been lost without the necessary in-person learning.
“He’s regressing to some of his verbal stims that he does,” she said. “It’s hard to see. It’s hard to see him regress.”
Long said Unit 5 has sent some emails, but she said there are scant details for the district’s plan for remote learning, especially for students have IEPs.
“I’ve cried every day because we don’t know what’s going to happen, and we feel like there are several other parents who are feeling the same way,” she said. “I don’t want to get down on them too much because I know that they are trying to make these tough choices, but as parents we have to be informed on what is going to happen.”
Petition
Long spoke to the school board at the last regular meeting and is now gathering signatures on a petition asking the district to revise the back to school plan to allow special education students to return to the classroom.
“With only a short time before school starts, they are requesting parents become not only special education teachers, but therapists as well,” she wrote in the petition description at moveon.org. “These responsibilities place a large burden on the shoulders of parents who work full time in order to provide for their family. This is an impossible request for families and an impossible environment for these children to learn properly.”
Jaime Ridgeway of Bloomington has joined 135 other people in signing the petition, which Long said has been signed by Unit 5 parents and supporters from across the country.
Ridgeway has two high school students who attend Unit 5 schools, one with a heart condition and a second with sensory processing issues. For her, there is a general lack of communication from Unit 5.
“The board is not responsive; special ed admins are not very responsive,” she said. “In my opinion and my experience working with them, I don’t feel like they are pro-parent, pro-child, pro-teacher.”
While her family chose remote learning before the switch, she said she understands parents who want in-person classes for their students with IEPs. As an occupational therapist Ridgeway works with and sees many patients with learning disabilities whose families are concerned with Unit 5’s fall plan.
“I just feel like some of my patients that I see and some of their friends and children deserve to be in school and getting the support they need if that is something the families are okay with doing,” she said.
Return to in-person
Beaty said he would enroll his children in in-person classes “in a heartbeat” if given the opportunity.
Chapman said Wednesday they are planning to bring a small group of students in for in-person learning and those parents have been contacted.
“We are currently planning to bring in small groups of students within our level 2/3 specialized service program into the buildings for in-person learning for at least a portion of the week,” she said, adding that every in-person program will have a different schedule based on the students’ needs.
Special education administrators are working to ensure personal protection equipment is in place and to ensure “all learning environments are safe for everyone who will enter that space, in addition to working with transportation, food service, and related service personnel, for this small group of students,” Chapman said.
If this group is successful and meets the district goal of avoiding school closures caused by COVID-19, the next group of students who could be brought in are level 2 ECE classrooms, as well as level 1 Specialized Services classrooms.
“In order for this to work we have to have all of the above requirements in place, in addition to enough staff who are willing to come and work with students in person. In the meantime, these students will continue receiving all of their services via remote learning,” Chapman said.
