Unit 5 works to develop special education plans ahead of remote learning

Those needs will be outlined in the individualized remote learning plans, all of which will be sent to parents by Aug. 28.

Concerned parents

Several parents who spoke to The Pantagraph on Wednesday said they feel left in the dark and worried about how much support their children will receive.

“For us, part of the struggle is our son learns best in an in-person environment where he can have the support that his IEP says that he will have,” said Andrew Beaty, who has five children who require special education.

He has chosen to home school his four younger children this year. The fifth remains in Unit 5.

“We understand that it is a difficult situation for everybody involved,” he said. “As we work through these issues, we’re not able to say that there is a simple answer or a magic wand that can fix it all.”

Beaty questions how much extra support his son will receive, his daily and weekly schedule, what will happen if he is unable to complete assignments due to his disabilities and what expectations the school has for parents to be completing assignments.