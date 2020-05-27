Unit 5's Daniel named superintendent of Indiana school district

NORMAL — Outgoing Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel has been named superintendent of Fort Wayne, Ind., Community Schools — the district where he graduated from high school and had his first teaching job.
The FWCS school board approved a three-year contract with Daniel on Tuesday, with an annual base salary of $215,000 plus the opportunity for a $10,000 annual performance bonus. He starts his new job July 1. He was chosen after a nationwide search
Daniel, who has been Unit 5 superintendent since 2014, announced his resignation in September, effective June 30, saying he was looking for a similar job closer to his family in the Chicago area.
Kristen Kendrick-Weikle was named in January to succeed Daniel as Unit 5 superintendent, beginning July 1, at an annual salary of $185,000.
In a statement posted on the FWCS website, school board president Julie Hollingsworth said, “Mark will be able to bring new ideas to the district but also has an understanding of our community, as well as the strengths and challenges of our school district.”
She added, “He has proven success in collaborating with teachers, administrators, support staff, students, parents and business and community leaders. These characteristics convinced the board that Dr. Mark Daniel is the best person to lead FWCS, both to build on its success and to drive increased student performance.”
The district has 29,710 students and 50 schools. It is among the largest school districts in Indiana.
070614-blm-loc-1daniel
081718-blm-loc-4welcome
052619-blm-loc-12nchsgraduation
120217-blm-loc-9brandt
101217-blm-loc-1unit5
042817-blm-loc-1schoolformula
032417-blm-spc-1unit5col
070614-blm-loc-2daniel
122216-blm-loc-2briggs
091516-blm-loc-2Unit5
082516-blm-loc-3unit5bus
040116-blm-loc-1stem
110515-blm-loc-1mitsubishi
080915-blm-loc-3entrepreneur
040715-blm-loc-1commoncore
102514-blm-loc-1naacp
081914-blm-loc-1firstday
030714-blm-loc-4daniel
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!