Unit 5's Mark Daniel named Indiana superintendent
052820-bl-loc-1daniel

McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel, left, shown Sept. 9, 2019 announcing his resignation, effective June 30, will become superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools in Indiana on July 1.

 Pantagraph file photo

NORMAL — Outgoing Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel has been named superintendent of Fort Wayne, Ind., Community Schools — the district where he graduated from high school and had his first teaching job.

The FWCS school board approved a three-year contract with Daniel on Tuesday, with an annual base salary of $215,000 plus the opportunity for a $10,000 annual performance bonus. He starts his new job July 1. He was chosen after a nationwide search

Daniel, who has been Unit 5 superintendent since 2014, announced his resignation in September, effective June 30, saying he was looking for a similar job closer to his family in the Chicago area.

Kristen Kendrick-Weikle was named in January to succeed Daniel as Unit 5 superintendent, beginning July 1, at an annual salary of $185,000.

In a statement posted on the FWCS website, school board president Julie Hollingsworth said, “Mark will be able to bring new ideas to the district but also has an understanding of our community, as well as the strengths and challenges of our school district.”

She added, “He has proven success in collaborating with teachers, administrators, support staff, students, parents and business and community leaders. These characteristics convinced the board that Dr. Mark Daniel is the best person to lead FWCS, both to build on its success and to drive increased student performance.”

The district has 29,710 students and 50 schools. It is among the largest school districts in Indiana.

What Top 5 McLean County Unit 5 school district employees make

+1 
Mark Daniel, McLean County Unit 5

Mark Daniel

Unit 5, McLean County (Normal)

Salary: $203,606.28

Schools in district: 25

Total students: 13,135

Total full-time educators: 832

 ISBE

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

