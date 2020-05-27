Unit 5's Mark Daniel named Indiana superintendent

In a statement posted on the FWCS website, school board president Julie Hollingsworth said, “Mark will be able to bring new ideas to the district but also has an understanding of our community, as well as the strengths and challenges of our school district.”

She added, “He has proven success in collaborating with teachers, administrators, support staff, students, parents and business and community leaders. These characteristics convinced the board that Dr. Mark Daniel is the best person to lead FWCS, both to build on its success and to drive increased student performance.”

The district has 29,710 students and 50 schools. It is among the largest school districts in Indiana.

What Top 5 McLean County Unit 5 school district employees make

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.