Unit 5's structural deficit lower than projected; board prepares to pass budget

NORMAL — The structural deficit at McLean County Unit 5 has grown in the pandemic, but administrators said it’s lower than they projected.

A proposed budget presented at Wednesday's school board meeting shows an estimated $18.5 million deficit on a total budget of $212 million for all funds.

Unit 5’s chief financial officer Marty Hickman said the $12.5 million structural deficit that existed before the pandemic “is really higher than $12.5. It may not be quite the $16 million that we had projected originally, two years ago now, but it is higher than 12.5.”

In this budget, the structural deficit that exists in the education fund is covered by working cash bonds, which the district sold in the last fiscal year.

The budget presented Wednesday shows a deficit in the working cash fund, but since the bonds were already sold, “that’s not a true deficit because we have the money in the bank,” Hickman said.

A deficit is also shown in the fire prevention and safety fund, but health life safety bonds were sold in the spring so the facilities department “has money coming out of the bank to pay those vendors,” Hickman said.

The district is expected to receive less in state revenue for the transportation fund because that number is based on last year's expenses, which were lower last year as the buses were used less often because of extended periods of remote learning.

Food service revenue is expected to increase, as the cost of elementary and junior high meals will be reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and junior high and high school students regain access to a la carte items.

Federal COVID relief funding may affect the final budget because the money is distributed on a reimbursement model rather than a direct grant.

The board did not take action on the budget Wednesday, but a public hearing is planned for the Sept. 22 school board meeting, when the board is expected to vote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Open positions

Unit 5 started this semester short-staffed, as the employment issues facing several industries is “no different in the world of education,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

The district has openings for general and special education classroom teachers, school psychologists and social workers on the education side, as well as in custodial, food service information technology and other areas.

First Student, which provides bus service for Unit 5, also is in need of drivers, Weikle said.

Substitutes for all positions are also needed this year, as the district prepares for the likelihood that staff and faculty members will have to quarantine at some point this year.

“If anyone in the community has an interest … we would welcome the opportunity to have some conversations,” Weikle said.

Those interested can find additional information under the employment tab at unit5.org or call the district office to speak to a human resources representative.

In other business, Weikle also introduced two new school administrators joining the staff this year.

Sharon Collins Brock is the new assistant principal at Colene Hoose Elementary School and Sylvester Davis is the new assistant principal at Normal West High School.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.