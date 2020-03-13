Unit 5 cancels Monday classes; District 87, Olympia continue to monitor situation

NORMAL — Unit 5 schools will be closed Monday to students, although all staff members are to report to work, the district said in a web announcement Friday morning. Students are expected to return to classes on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Dayna Brown said district leaders will go over plans with staff members to prepare for e-learning, in case it's needed in the future.

Unit 5 is cancelling all events and sporting events through March 29; all facilities rentals through March 29; all school dances through March 29; and all school-organized spring break trips. The Foodmobile on March 14 at Normal West will continue as planned.

At this time Bloomington District 87 and Olympia School District have not cancelled classes, but are monitoring the coronavirus situation. Both districts have developed detailed electronic learning plans to implement in the event of school closures.

Bloomington District 87 is in the process of developing an extended e-learning plan, said Superintendent Barry Reilly.

Olympia Superintendent Andew Wise said the school will be watching President Donald Trump and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press conferences Friday afternoon. He said the schools will comply with whatever comes out of the press conferences.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}