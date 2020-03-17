Unit 5 families take advantage of meal pickups while schools remain closed

NORMAL — Lack of food security worried many Bloomington-Normal families when Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all public and private schools to close this week, but McLean County Unit 5 is hoping to provide peace of mind wrapped up in brown bags.
“Since the schools are closed, we still want to be able to provide families of our district the option for breakfast and lunch meals,” said JoAnna Rewerts, co-director of food service at Unit 5, as food service employees handed out meals to families who drove or walked to Sugar Creek Elementary School in Normal on Tuesday morning.
The temporary meal program mimics the summer lunch service at Unit 5 with five pickup locations:
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2808 Breezewood Blvd., Bloomington
- Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St., Normal
- Sugar Creek Elementary, 200 N. Towanda Ave., Normal
- Pepper Ridge Elementary, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington
- Fairview Elementary, 416 Fairview St., Normal
Breakfast and lunch bags, including drinks, are available Tuesday through Friday this week and on March 30, with different meals each day.
Meals will not be available the week of March 23, which is the district’s planned spring break, but several schools sent kids home with food for spring break and more will be delivered later this week.
“During this uncertain time, it’s wonderful what the schools have been doing to reach out to families and make sure children are still fed a healthy breakfast and healthy lunch,” said Shayna White, a Unit 5 parent who stopped by Sugar Creek on Tuesday morning.
Unit 5 families are welcome to take advantage of the free meals for any kids in their home 18 and under, regardless of whether they are eligible for free or reduced lunch. For some parents, it’s just a matter of helping them through the unexpected need for extra lunch groceries.
“I don’t normally buy as much lunch stuff just because in the school year they’re going to eat it here,” said Katie Rollins, a Sugar Creek parent. “Definitely everything helps when you didn’t think you were going to have them home all week. They always seem to be hungrier when they’re not at school.”
“‘Cause we’re bored,” her daughter, fourth-grader Rose Edwards said to Rollins, with arms full of lunch bags and school supplies.
At Sugar Creek, papers, pens, crayons and other school supplies were available in addition to the meals with the aim of keeping kids engaged while they are out of school.
White said she was picking up food for her daughter and her neighbor’s children and she’s “very happy to know that it’s as easy as just park, come in, pick up and go.”
“So now they’re able to have a good lunch, feel still part of the school community and it’s a wonderful added bonus to be able to pick up supplies for the kids to enjoy while they’re at home during this time,” White said.
With restaurants adjusting to no dine-in service and grocery stores offering limited stock, Rewerts said, “This just a reassuring service that we’re providing to community members to make certain that they have food available to feed their children.”
If families are not able to access food, they should contact their school principal to be connected with services.
