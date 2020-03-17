Unit 5 families take advantage of meal pickups while schools remain closed

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2808 Breezewood Blvd., Bloomington

Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St., Normal

Sugar Creek Elementary, 200 N. Towanda Ave., Normal

Pepper Ridge Elementary, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington

Fairview Elementary, 416 Fairview St., Normal

Breakfast and lunch bags, including drinks, are available Tuesday through Friday this week and on March 30, with different meals each day.

Meals will not be available the week of March 23, which is the district’s planned spring break, but several schools sent kids home with food for spring break and more will be delivered later this week.

“During this uncertain time, it’s wonderful what the schools have been doing to reach out to families and make sure children are still fed a healthy breakfast and healthy lunch,” said Shayna White, a Unit 5 parent who stopped by Sugar Creek on Tuesday morning.

Unit 5 families are welcome to take advantage of the free meals for any kids in their home 18 and under, regardless of whether they are eligible for free or reduced lunch. For some parents, it’s just a matter of helping them through the unexpected need for extra lunch groceries.