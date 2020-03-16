Unit 5 offers food pick-ups in Bloomington-Normal during school closure

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 is setting up five district locations where families can pick up meals.

Cold breakfast and sack lunch meals will be available 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, and on March 30. On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools close until March 30 amid concerns of the spreading coronavirus.

Meals will not be available the week of March 23, which is Unit 5’s planned spring break.

Pick-up locations include:

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2808 Breezewood Blvd., Bloomington;

Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St., Normal;

Sugar Creek Elementary, 200 N. Towanda Ave., Normal;

Pepper Ridge Elementary, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington;

Fairview Elementary, 416 Fairview St., Normal