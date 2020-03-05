Unit 5's next superintendent tours the district, finds 'community and pride'

NORMAL — The next superintendent of McLean County Unit 5 has spent the week getting her first look at the district, stepping into classrooms and meeting the staff and students who make up her new community.
“It’s been amazing,” said Kristen Kendrick-Weikle at the end of a tour through Normal Community High School on Thursday. “It’s always great when you’re in buildings with kids, you know. That’s where my passion is and that’s really where I get my energy from.”
Kendrick-Weikle took advantage of the timing of spring break in her current district, Warrensburg-Latham, to spend three days visiting all 24 Unit 5 schools.
“I’ve heard a lot about the buildings, I’ve met several administrators, I’ve been learning as much as I can, but to actually see students in the buildings, meet some staff, get to hear from either teachers or the principals and learn about the building from their perspective has been really beneficial.”
Building principals led her through each school with a few board members tagging along. At every level and every school, Kendrick-Weikle said the sense of community drew her in.
“Throughout all the buildings you see that sense of community and pride, and to me, it’s always a good feeling when you walk into a building and feel like this feels like a family,” she said. “That’s just a good feeling knowing that I’m coming into a district that values that and appreciates that and already has that established.”
As Kendrick-Weikle made her way through various NCHS classrooms, she said the number of “high quality options” available to the students was impressive.
A quick demonstration of a fitness dance P.E. class stopped the new superintendent in the halls. Kendrick-Weikle said she was almost ready to start dancing after listening to Ben Luginbuhl’s vocal music class, where the students “don’t sing to impress; we sing to inspire.”
A hands-on math class combining geometry and construction was another highlight of her tour — and a familiar setting since she took voc-ed classes in her high school days.
“Some kids can’t visualize that unless they get to apply it right away, so I think that’s a pretty amazing opportunity,” Kendrick-Weikle said after meeting Brock Keller, who teaches industrial technology at NCHS.
In the elementary schools, students were excited to ask her simple questions, like what is a superintendent, but one fifth grader surprised her, asking what she is most excited about coming into the district.
“Really I can’t wait to get started,” Kendrick-Weikle said when the 10-year-old’s question was repeated. “I’ve had the opportunity to be in the district a day here, a day there over the last couple months now and I’ve so enjoyed getting to meet everyone so far, learning about what we’re doing and then already starting to make plans for next year.
"I really can’t wait just to jump right in, become a part of the community. I want to be a familiar face for principals, students, staff, as I told (a group of culinary students today): if you see me next year, say hi or reach out.”
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.