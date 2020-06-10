University of Illinois looks to drop ACT, SAT tests at 2 campuses next year due to coronavirus disruptions

The University of Illinois’ Chicago and Springfield campuses have proposed dropping the ACT and SAT test requirement next year because of uncertainty about how exams will be administered during the coronavirus pandemic — a change that scores of colleges have already implemented to prepare for continued disruptions to the admissions process.
U. of I. trustees are expected to vote on the recommendation at a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon. A memo submitted to the board outlining the change says it would apply only to incoming freshman at UIC and UIS seeking to enroll in Fall 2021.
“The current nationwide COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large numbers of high school students from taking standardized tests due to various restrictions imposed by states that not only have closed high schools but also, among other things, have prohibited gatherings of a certain size,” the memo says. “Although there has been consideration of providing ‘in-home’ exams this summer, those plans are currently on hold, in part because many students do not have the necessary computer technology or reliable internet connection to take advantage of this option.”
Admissions requirements vary by campus, but the schools have considered test scores as part of applications since the 1970s and students are typically required to send their ACT or SAT scores.
At U. of I.’s flagship campus in Urbana-Champaign, the state’s largest university with more than 52,000 students, discussions about the measure still need to take place within the academic senate. The item is set to be addressed at a meeting later Wednesday.
“This is a one-year adjustment because of the pandemic,” Tom Hardy, spokesman of the University of Illinois System, said in an email. Beyond 2021, he said, “there are no plans to drop standardized testing from the admissions process.”
The debate over the use of standardized tests in college admissions predates the pandemic, but discussions have resumed with renewed urgency as schools scramble to revise their procedures and accommodate students. So far, some schools have extended decision deadlines from the traditional May 1 date, granting students more time to make a final choice about where to study in the fall -- if they are allowed to return to campus.
Well before the pandemic, many schools had begun moving away from standardized tests, citing inequities that favor wealthier and often white students who can afford tutoring and additional help to boost their scores. Others have questioned whether the tests can accurately predict a student’s success at the college level.
The University of Chicago, for example, dropped its testing requirements in 2018, becoming the first premier school to join the “test-optional” movement. At U. of C. and other test-optional institutions, students can submit exam results if they choose, but they are not required, and applications are viewed more holistically. Admissions officers rely on other factors, such as grades, extracurricular activities and letters of recommendation.
Indiana University recently finalized a new test-optional policy that had been in progress since late 2019. The policy goes into effect for undergraduate applicants seeking to enroll in the 2021 term and afterward. A statement on IU’s website says the school made the change because “some applicants may feel that their standardized test scores do not accurately reflect their academic potential.”
The pandemic, however, has infused discussions about standardized tests with practical considerations as well. When high schools shut down this spring, many students didn’t have a place complete the exams. Schools are often the only location where students can take the tests for free, but both the ACT and the College Board, which administers the SAT, canceled test dates in March, May and June. Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether its facilities will be used as testing centers this summer.
Now a growing number of private and public universities are announcing plans to ditch standardized tests for at least the next admissions cycle, which affects rising high school seniors.
The U. of I memo cites a number of schools that have adjusted application requirements amid the outbreak such as Harvard, Cornell, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Oregon and the University of Washington. The memo does not explicitly mention challenges for low-income, first-generation or minority students that are often referenced in the debate over standardized tests.
Some schools, such as the University of California, recently announced longer commitments to reform test-based admissions. The public university system will suspend the standardized test requirement for all in-state applicants through 2024. If the university does not develop a new assessment as a replacement by 2025, UC will cease using tests for good.
In downstate Peoria, Bradley University also adopted a test-optional policy in May. In addition to easing the strain on students affected by COVID-19, the move will provide “greater access to a broader, more diverse applicant pool of students,” according to a statement from Justin Ball, vice president for enrollment management.
While there might be opportunities for students to take tests in the fall, it’s unclear if schools will allow for a large number of students to complete the time-consuming tests at their indoor facilities.
The College Board canceled national testing days for the SAT on March 14 and June 6 because of safety concerns. Starting in August, College Board will offer the SAT and/or SAT Subject Test sittings every month for the rest of 2020, according to its website.
The College Board has previously announced a plan to offer at-home SAT tests, but reportedly recently scrapped the idea, citing concerns that not all students would have steady internet access to complete the three-hour exam. The announcement followed complaints from students who took Advanced Placement tests at home this year and encountered technical glitches, some saying they couldn’t submit their final answers through the online system.
The ACT canceled its April exam but allowed some testing centers to offer it in June. The next test will be offered in July and ACT “is in close contact with test centers regarding their ability to administer the test,” according to its website. ACT said it is also developing online and at-home testing options, but those won’t be available until September, the website said.
