University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

ISU won't be using the saliva-based test on campus this semester but will "keep this option open for the future," ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Monday.

"Since we already have another testing process in place, we're not going to be switching over," he said.

John Baur, a chemistry professor who is ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, has said previously that a little bit of time would be needed to get supplies in place to switch current testing sites on campus from the nasal swab to the saliva-based test.

ISU has been doing antigen testing on campus this semester and getting results quickly from that, said Jome. A confirmatory PCR test also can be done if campus health officials determine it's necessary, he said.

The PCR test is considered the "gold standard."

Labs at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational.