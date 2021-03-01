University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

NORMAL – The University of Illinois system received its much-anticipated emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for its saliva-based COVID-19 test. Illinois State University is among the sites where these tests will be processed.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is dedicating $20 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide a million tests at the state’s 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, under an agreement between the U of I system and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education devised a formula for allocating the million tests.
A lab set up in ISU’s Science Lab Building is part of the U of I’s Shield Illinois network.
ISU had been waiting for the U of I to receive the emergency use authorization before using it to tests samples collected on campus. However, the lab has been processing testing samples from elsewhere.
ISU won't be using the saliva-based test on campus this semester but will "keep this option open for the future," ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Monday.
"Since we already have another testing process in place, we're not going to be switching over," he said.
John Baur, a chemistry professor who is ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, has said previously that a little bit of time would be needed to get supplies in place to switch current testing sites on campus from the nasal swab to the saliva-based test.
ISU has been doing antigen testing on campus this semester and getting results quickly from that, said Jome. A confirmatory PCR test also can be done if campus health officials determine it's necessary, he said.
The PCR test is considered the "gold standard."
Labs at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational.
The U of I developed its test in 2020 and had administered more than 1.5 million tests at it Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
The quick turnaround time provided by the test has been credited with being able to hold down spread of the coronavirus through early detection and isolation.
This story will be updated.
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota