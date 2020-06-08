Terrance Bond, associate dean of students at Heartland Community College, presents a diversity and inclusion task force report via Zoom teleconference at the May 19, 2020, board of trustees meeting. On Monday, he was named assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Terrance Bond, assistant to the Heartland Community College president
NORMAL – It was “somewhat coincidental” that the appointment of an assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion at Heartland Community College comes amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
But, in a larger sense, it is part of the issues of inequality that have been a focal point of protests, “issues that have been around for years, even centuries,” said President Keith Cornille.
Bond presented the task force report at the May 19 meeting of the Heartland Board of Trustees. More details on implementation of the group’s recommendation will be discussed at the board’s June 16 meeting. The task force included representatives from the outside community as well as the campus.
Cornille said Bond’s first action will be development of an equity, diversity and inclusion training program that will be mandatory for all employees.
He said Bond’s work will start with the cabinet “to help us understand where we can grow as individuals and where our blind spots are.”
Bond is in his third year at Heartland, after working at Illinois Wesleyan University for 12 years. This is a one-year appointment as the college decides what final form the post will take. Bond will get an increase to his current salary of $64,063, but the amount of the increase was not immediately available.
Bond said he sees his role as supporting efforts to ensure that Heartland is “a campus that is supporting equity, not something that we just say but something we are actually doing.”
Among challenges the college faces are finding structural problems that interfere with student success and identifying “where we can have our greatest impact,” said Bond.
Cornille said there are gaps in student achievement between students of color and the student body overall. Bond said the college will look more closely at “where our students are struggling” and what can be done to address that.
