× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL – It was “somewhat coincidental” that the appointment of an assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion at Heartland Community College comes amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

But, in a larger sense, it is part of the issues of inequality that have been a focal point of protests, “issues that have been around for years, even centuries,” said President Keith Cornille.

Creation of a leadership position to advise the president was among recommendations made by the Presidential Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, formed last year by Cornille. On Monday, Cornille announced he was reassigning Terrance Bond, co-chair of the task force, from his position as associate dean of students to the new position. Bond will attend Cabinet meetings.

“All of us agree this is long overdue and it’s being validated by what we’re seeing on the streets right now,” Cornille said Monday.

Illinois State University appointed an assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion in February.

Bond presented the task force report at the May 19 meeting of the Heartland Board of Trustees. More details on implementation of the group’s recommendation will be discussed at the board’s June 16 meeting. The task force included representatives from the outside community as well as the campus.

Cornille said Bond’s first action will be development of an equity, diversity and inclusion training program that will be mandatory for all employees.

He said Bond’s work will start with the cabinet “to help us understand where we can grow as individuals and where our blind spots are.”

Bond is in his third year at Heartland, after working at Illinois Wesleyan University for 12 years. This is a one-year appointment as the college decides what final form the post will take. Bond will get an increase to his current salary of $64,063, but the amount of the increase was not immediately available.

Bond said he sees his role as supporting efforts to ensure that Heartland is “a campus that is supporting equity, not something that we just say but something we are actually doing.”

Among challenges the college faces are finding structural problems that interfere with student success and identifying “where we can have our greatest impact,” said Bond.

Cornille said there are gaps in student achievement between students of color and the student body overall. Bond said the college will look more closely at “where our students are struggling” and what can be done to address that.

The college had a minority student population of 30% in fiscal year 2019 but the faculty/staff is 92% white, according to the task force report.

Cornille said research has shown students do better when they see faculty and staff who look like them.

The college intends to work to ensure the campus is a welcoming environment for people from different backgrounds, enhance recruitment and strengthen the pool of candidates for positions.

Bond said the goal is to “enhance what we’re already toing on our campus and do it better. … We recognize we’re not in a place of inclusive excellence.”

In addition to addressing the achievement gap and faculty/staff diversity, Cornille said the college wants to “improve relationships with communities of color in our district.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.