UPDATED: Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities cancel traditional graduation ceremonies

BLOOMINGTON — The traditional commencement ceremonies at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic both institutions announced Friday morning.
Each university is looking at alternatives to mark the occasion.
IWU also announced Friday that it will continue plans for “remote instruction” through the end of the semester and its May Term. ISU, the University of Illinois, Heartland Community College and many other schools also have extended the switch to online instruction through the end of spring semester.
Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for no events to be held with 50 or more people through May 10.
IWU’s commencement was originally scheduled for May 3 and ISU’s ceremonies were scheduled for May 8 and 9.
IWU President Georgia Nugent said in the announcement, “We are committed to finding alternatives to meaningfully celebrate our graduating seniors. We will be working with the senior committee to explore options and will communicate our plan to seniors and their families by April 1.”
ISU announced Friday it will have a “web-based” ceremony with remarks by President Larry Dietz and other ISU officials. Students also will be able to submit photos for virtual ceremony recognition.
Each graduate will receive a commencement program book and diploma cover, with diplomas being mailed in the summer.
This story will be updated.
