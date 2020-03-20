UPDATED: Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities cancel traditional graduation ceremonies

BLOOMINGTON — The traditional commencement ceremonies at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic both institutions announced Friday morning.

Each university is looking at alternatives to mark the occasion.

IWU also announced Friday that it will continue plans for “remote instruction” through the end of the semester and its May Term. ISU, the University of Illinois, Heartland Community College and many other schools also have extended the switch to online instruction through the end of spring semester.

Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for no events to be held with 50 or more people through May 10.