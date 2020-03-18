‘Very real possibility’ that Illinois school shutdown will be extended as coronavirus cases nearly double overnight

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker decreed last week that all Illinois schools, public and private, will remain shut from March 17 through March 30 to help slow the spread of the virus behind the global pandemic. Illinois announced Wednesday that the total numbers of confirmed cases in the state has grown to 288, up from 160 the previous day.

That’s left some schools scrambling to set up remote or e-learning options for students and guide parents who have never home-schooled before. The situation is also prompting a number of questions about how to account for students’ work during this unprecedented shutdown, especially if it is prolonged.