'Virtual' visits replace campus visits; deadlines extended at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan

Both schools usually have a deposit deadline of May 1. ISU extended its deadline to June 1 and IWU moved it to July 1.

“We moved it back to June 1 this year to allow students to focus on what’s most important right now,” said Mavros.

“Prospective freshmen are navigating an unfamiliar academic environment in their last semester of high school, and many families are experiencing greater financial uncertainty as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “We’re trying to alleviate stress and anxiety for these students and give them more time to make the most informed decision about college.”

King said, “Families have really appreciated that extra time,” and he is hopeful campus visits will be able to resume in early summer. He said one of the key ways “to find that best fit is getting a chance to make a visit.”

Meanwhile, the two universities are using “virtual visits.”

At IWU, the virtual visits use the Google Meet conferencing platform and last about an hour. Prospective students sign up as they would for a campus visit. An admissions counselor spends about 20 to 25 minutes with them. A student ambassador and a faculty member also take part in the visit.