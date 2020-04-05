'Virtual' visits replace campus visits; deadlines extended at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan

NORMAL — With campus visits among the many activities canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities have extended their deadlines for enrollment deposits and taken other steps.
But enrollment officials at both institutions say they expect to enroll strong classes this fall.
They are using “virtual visits” and other methods to establish the personal connections usually done with in-person visits.
“We expect to enroll another great class, but we think it will take a little more time for families to make their decisions this year,” said Jeff Mavros, ISU director of admissions.
“We are running slightly behind our commitments from last year at this time — in the form of enrollment deposits, housing contracts and Preview registrations,” he said. “This is understandable, given the inability for students and families to make their final visits to campus as in past years.”
Greg King, IWU associate vice president for enrollment management, said, “We’ve admitted very similar numbers as in past years” and deposits are about 12% ahead of what they have been at this point in past years.
Both schools usually have a deposit deadline of May 1. ISU extended its deadline to June 1 and IWU moved it to July 1.
“We moved it back to June 1 this year to allow students to focus on what’s most important right now,” said Mavros.
“Prospective freshmen are navigating an unfamiliar academic environment in their last semester of high school, and many families are experiencing greater financial uncertainty as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “We’re trying to alleviate stress and anxiety for these students and give them more time to make the most informed decision about college.”
King said, “Families have really appreciated that extra time,” and he is hopeful campus visits will be able to resume in early summer. He said one of the key ways “to find that best fit is getting a chance to make a visit.”
Meanwhile, the two universities are using “virtual visits.”
At IWU, the virtual visits use the Google Meet conferencing platform and last about an hour. Prospective students sign up as they would for a campus visit. An admissions counselor spends about 20 to 25 minutes with them. A student ambassador and a faculty member also take part in the visit.
“It’s an opportunity to make a personal connection,” said King.
The process is similar at ISU, with prospective students having a one-on-one meeting with a member of the admissions staff.
“This is an opportunity for the student to ask any questions they may still have and learn more about the admission process, next steps to enrollment, cost and scholarships, or whatever is most important to them,” said Mavros.
Admission of this year’s graduating high school seniors is only part of the equation. This is also a time of year when high school juniors are starting their college searches, through campus visits and college fairs.
“We missed out on a lot of March and April fairs,” said King. “I anticipated that fall travel will be impacted, too.”
Mavros said no one knows when campus visits will be able to resume.
“There are still lots of ways students can do their initial research and generate a reasonable list of schools — and they should have plenty of time to make visits and find their fit once we are again able to host guests to our campuses,” he said.
ACT and SAT college admissions tests also have been postponed because of the pandemic.
At IWU, “A big change for us … is crafting test-optional admission,” said King.
Although the change was triggered by the pandemic, King said, “I think it is going to stay.” He said there is a lot of data showing that work ethic, courses selected in high school and transcripts are best predictors of success in college.
Mavros said ISU continues to “weigh the potential pros and cons of moving to a test-optional format, and to this point we have not decided to change our process.”
He added, “We are aware of the challenges postponed tests could have for students going forward, and we will work to ensure we are evaluating students fairly in our process.”
Perhaps the biggest impact could be felt by international students.
“Newly admitted international students would typically begin applying for their student visas in late April. Most U.S. embassies and consulates are closed for visa applications at this time. We are anticipating backlogs for visa appointments in most countries,” said Kayla Carroll, ISU director of international admissions.”
King said IWU has students from 30 countries on its campus and, “this is going to be significantly impacted.”
Carroll said, “We hope that there will be a plan in place to help alleviate those issues at the embassies, and we, as a university, plan to be as flexible as possible with students for Fall 2020.”
Both ISU and IWU said international students unable to get their visas in time will be able to defer their enrollment to the next available term without penalty. Their admission, any scholarship or other arrangements will be carried over, school officials said.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240.
