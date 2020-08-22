Watch now: 2 Bloomington District 87 teachers write books to fill diversity gap

“It is pretty cool to read a book by Irving teachers and the reasoning behind the book is extra special,” said Fermon, who usually visits with and reads to students every week or two — a practice that has been curtailed by COVID-19.

“We visit Irving School and read to children there, so it is a nice way to give back to the kids,” he said. “The kids love when we visit, so we hoped the kids would be able to see a police officer reading their teachers’ book.”

Fermon said he is more of an in-person book reader, but, “It was just too good not to read and post.”

O’Shea said she looks for ways to settle students down after music class before sending them back to their teachers.

“I was looking for more books that featured African American and Hispanic children and I just wasn’t finding enough out there, so I decided to do it myself,” she said. “I think a lot of our students can relate to the story.”

The book includes two Black students, two Hispanic students and a Black teacher. It builds on her own experiences seeing “the enthusiasm and excitement of the kids and how they want to share,” said O’Shea.

“I hope they can find some healing through music,” said O’Shea.