Watch now: 2 Bloomington District 87 teachers write books to fill diversity gap

BLOOMINGTON — When two Bloomington District 87 teachers couldn’t find books for their students reflecting the diversity they wanted to see, they took matters into their own hands — literally — writing and illustrating their own books.
Music teacher Karen Odman O’Shea and art teacher Nichole Bussan were both teaching at Irving School when they decided to collaborate on “DeShawn’s Song.” They completed the book while schools were closed and moved to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the story of a young boy who struggles after his father, with whom he enjoyed music, is no longer part of his life.
But more than that, it’s a story of overcoming obstacles through music and friendship.
Bussan hopes children see “no matter what difficulties in life you have, there are people there to help you.”
The story struck a chord with John Fermon, public information officer with the Bloomington Police Department, who recorded himself reading the book and posted it on the department’s Facebook page.
“It is pretty cool to read a book by Irving teachers and the reasoning behind the book is extra special,” said Fermon, who usually visits with and reads to students every week or two — a practice that has been curtailed by COVID-19.
“We visit Irving School and read to children there, so it is a nice way to give back to the kids,” he said. “The kids love when we visit, so we hoped the kids would be able to see a police officer reading their teachers’ book.”
Fermon said he is more of an in-person book reader, but, “It was just too good not to read and post.”
O’Shea said she looks for ways to settle students down after music class before sending them back to their teachers.
“I was looking for more books that featured African American and Hispanic children and I just wasn’t finding enough out there, so I decided to do it myself,” she said. “I think a lot of our students can relate to the story.”
The book includes two Black students, two Hispanic students and a Black teacher. It builds on her own experiences seeing “the enthusiasm and excitement of the kids and how they want to share,” said O’Shea.
“I hope they can find some healing through music,” said O’Shea.
For Bussan, the collaboration with O’Shea was not her first foray into illustrating books.
More than a year ago, Bussan started writing and illustrating her own series of books to help her students learn how art and history fit together.
“I was looking for more inclusive books to incorporate in my class,” she said.
“Art history as a whole mostly centered on white European men,” said Bussan, and she wants children to know “art is really for everyone.”
Her first book, “A Little Mud from the Nile,” tells the story of a young girl living centuries ago using ancient methods to make a pot that winds up being useful to help a family member. Bussan used it while teaching pottery skills to her students.
She was able to read it to her students before the pandemic shut down schools.
“They were really excited to see it and enjoy it,” said Bussan, and she told them her next book, “A Little Home in Harlem,” would be dedicated to her students.
Her latest book in the series, “A Little Chalk on the Walk,” includes drawing ideas and blank pages for children to include their own creations.
“DeShawn’s Song” and Bussan’s series of books are available on Amazon.
For both O’Shea and Bussan, publishing their own books fulfilled personal goals.
O’Shea said, “It’s a great thing for kids to see you can have a goal and go do it.”
