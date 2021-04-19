Watch now: 20 years later, a Bloomington time capsule is opened

“Some of the things that the kids did, their projects, they just put their heart and soul into these things,” she said.

As the former teachers dug out each class’s contribution, several said not much has changed — except prices, VHS and COVID-19.

“In styles, we’re not that far away,” Holder said. “Well, we wear masks now. I mean they were all open; everything was so open and we hugged each other.”

Remote learning and the COVID mitigations that came down in the fall pushed the time capsule opening into 2021, Jarvis said.

“(Hines) just emailed me out of the blue and we were in the thick of it, like in the thick of COVID and reinventing school,” she said. “So it was a nice cool thing to be able to bring forth, to know about in the school, in a year when there wasn’t a lot of good news. That was really exciting just to see what all the students did.”

The principal said she wished the current sixth graders could have been there to see the opening. But the capsule, which had been “stashed back in storage just sitting there waiting for us,” and all the items will be put on display in the junior high through the end of the school year.

