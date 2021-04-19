Watch now: 20 years later, a Bloomington time capsule is opened

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty years after the turn of the century, retired teacher Judy Hines woke up and suddenly remembered her sixth-graders had hidden a time capsule in Bloomington Junior High.
“I would have forgotten; it was so strange, so I wrote to (the principal) the next day,” she said, and her friend and fellow BJHS retiree Jan Holder added, “Something told you to remember that.”
Though technically a year after the intended open date, Hines joined the school’s current principal, Amanda Jarvis, and a handful of former teachers on Monday to open the 30-gallon garbage can that served as a time capsule for the students who were in sixth grade in April 2000.
Hines said all these years later she doesn’t remember where the idea came from.
“All I can remember, I said to myself, ‘My god, I’m going to be 80,’” she said to a chorus of laughter from her former coworkers.
“The turn of the century meant a lot to me, and so I said let’s put together a time capsule.”
The students made a project of it and filled the time capsule with themed posters and collections of photos, newspaper clippings and even small items like toy cars and hair extensions. A BJHS sweatshirt and a couple of VHS tapes were pulled from the capsule as well.
The metal garbage can was painted by Holder’s honors art students, who depicted some popular characters and cultural favorites like sneakers, Oreos, Sonic the Hedgehog, Charlie Brown, Garfield and more.
As Holder walked around the capsule pointing out and complimenting each student's work, she said, “They’re all just so talented.”
Each sixth grade class took a theme like hair styles, food and restaurants, music, world events and politics to highlight what life was like in their first year in middle school.
Hines said she chose to finish her teaching career at the middle school because she liked a challenge, and the students' work — like the time capsule project — always impressed her.
“Some of the things that the kids did, their projects, they just put their heart and soul into these things,” she said.
As the former teachers dug out each class’s contribution, several said not much has changed — except prices, VHS and COVID-19.
“In styles, we’re not that far away,” Holder said. “Well, we wear masks now. I mean they were all open; everything was so open and we hugged each other.”
Remote learning and the COVID mitigations that came down in the fall pushed the time capsule opening into 2021, Jarvis said.
“(Hines) just emailed me out of the blue and we were in the thick of it, like in the thick of COVID and reinventing school,” she said. “So it was a nice cool thing to be able to bring forth, to know about in the school, in a year when there wasn’t a lot of good news. That was really exciting just to see what all the students did.”
The principal said she wished the current sixth graders could have been there to see the opening. But the capsule, which had been “stashed back in storage just sitting there waiting for us,” and all the items will be put on display in the junior high through the end of the school year.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.