Watch now: $21,000 scholarship to honor University High School grad who died in Iowa lake

Since his death, Nanni’s former classmates and friends have pulled closer together and raised more than $21,000 for a scholarship to honor him.

Zane Sorensen, another 2020 U-High grad, said he spent about seven and a half hours livestreaming on Twitch last week, bringing in donations for the fund.

“We watched some funny videos just to try and keep everybody’s moods up because obviously it’s a very upsetting situation,” he said. “Just chatting, talking to people about what the money is going to go towards ... People just kept coming in and asking questions and donating and kept it moving.”

When he finally ended the stream at 3:30 a.m., the community had donated just over $10,000, far outpacing his original goal of $250.

Nanni’s former classmates echoed how hard his death hit them, but seeing the community come together, “I think that was the first step for all of us to try and turn something so so crazy and negative into a more positive situation,” Sorensen said.

“I think this is a really good example of how many people Derek touched. The fact that we were able to raise so much money in such a short amount of time, all in honor of him, really shows the kind of person that he was, and I think he deserves every penny that was raised in his honor.”