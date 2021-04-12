Watch now: 4 University High students raise nearly $6,000 for Carle BroMenn, OSF HealthCare

Henry said, “It feels good because all we really wanted to do was just to be able to help people who are in need like these frontline workers.”

Shelleigh Birlingmair, vice president of development for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, said, “We were filled with gratitude when contacted by students from University High School wanting to raise funds in support of Carle BroMenn’s COVID-19 Support Fund.”

The fund is used to meet challenges from equipment to supporting frontline caregivers to patient safety, said Lisa Slater, a communications partner with Carle BroMenn.

The $2,813 donated to Carle BroMenn through the students’ efforts was used to purchase iPads for patients to connect virtually with loved ones during the pandemic.”

“It’s truly inspiring to see young people come together and not only recognize the importance of philanthropy in our community, but also rise to the occasion and have an impact,” said Birlingmair. “We continue to be humbled by the outreach our community has provided not only our patients but also our staff.”