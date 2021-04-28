Watch now: $7.5 million electric vehicle workforce training program coming to Normal

This is a developing story that will be updated ...

NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced plans to create a $7.5 million electric vehicle workforce development program at Heartland Community College. The move comes as electric vehicle maker Rivian ramps up production in Normal.

"I'm just thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Heartland," Pritzker said during a press conference.

A dozen students are expected to take part in the first wave in the fall, said Heartland President Keith Cornille. The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2023.

The project will "transform Central Illinois into a hub of innovation," Cornille said, with long-term plans to develop advanced manufacturing training in the future.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, thanked the state for the investment into "education, into training, into jobs for the future."