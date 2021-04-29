Watch now: 75 students to get vaccinated at Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON — About 75 students were expected to get vaccinated for COVID-19 during a special clinic at Bloomington High School on Thursday.
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said the vaccination clinic was set up in partnership with Carle and was aimed at providing an opportunity for students age 16 and up to get the vaccine easily while at school. A “handful” of parents and staff also were scheduled to be vaccinated, he said.
“The whole idea is to help the community get closer to herd immunity,” said Reilly.
The clinic was set up before vaccination availability was expanded at Grossinger Motors Arena by the McLean County Public Health Department, he said.
Reilly reported on the clinic during Wednesday’s meeting of the District 87 school board.
Asked about President Joe Biden's proposal to offer community college at no cost, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said Illinois also has been pushing to lessen the financial burden of higher education.
During that meeting, the board seated members elected in the April 6 election and elected officers.
Re-elected incumbents Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley-Gibson and Charles “Chuck” Irwin were sworn in Wednesday along with newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy.
Mark Wylie, who has served on the board since 2015, was elected board president by fellow board members. Fox Anvick was elected vice president. She has been on the board since 2017.
The board also set 6:30 p.m. June 9 for a public hearing on the tentative amended budget for fiscal year 2021.
The FY21 legal budget was approved Sept. 23. The amended budget increases expenditures by $100,000 in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund and decreases expenditures by $100,000 in the Fire Prevention Fund.
Colin Manahan, chief financial and facilities officer, told the board the net effect is no change in the overall budget.
🏈 17 Illinois State University football photos from the archives
Angie Vallejo is pulled down by unidentified Illinois State tackler
Ask a Pro
Bates Hooked for Tackle
Captured Redbird
College bound
Coming through
Forcing mistakes
Illinois State University's John Rahn
Making a point
Optimism for future teams
Redbird Stopped
Redbirds' Deep Defenders
Redbirds, Get Their Kicks
Spectator
These coaches will guide ISU football team this season
These Redbirds will pump you up
You'll Hear it Today on WJBC
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota