Watch now: 75 students to get vaccinated at Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON — About 75 students were expected to get vaccinated for COVID-19 during a special clinic at Bloomington High School on Thursday.

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said the vaccination clinic was set up in partnership with Carle and was aimed at providing an opportunity for students age 16 and up to get the vaccine easily while at school. A “handful” of parents and staff also were scheduled to be vaccinated, he said.

“The whole idea is to help the community get closer to herd immunity,” said Reilly.

The clinic was set up before vaccination availability was expanded at Grossinger Motors Arena by the McLean County Public Health Department, he said.

Reilly reported on the clinic during Wednesday’s meeting of the District 87 school board.

