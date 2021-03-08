Watch now: A $1 million gift has been given to Illinois State University. Here's what it will fund.

While at ISNU, he was active in the Business Education Club, Pi Omega Pi, the Men’s Marching Band and Men’s Glee Club.

He met Gladys in France while he was assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Power Europe, where she worked as a stenographer and translator in the French Women’s Army Corps. They were married in Paris in 1954 and she became a U.S. citizen in 1960.

They moved to Arlington, Virginia, when he was assigned to the Pentagon in 1966 and spent the rest of their lives there.

After retiring from the Army, Dale Shulway spent 18 years on the staff of the House Subcommittee on Military Appropriations. He died in 1989 at the age of 68. Gladys Shulway died in 2019 at the age of 101.

Vickerman said the gift shows "the impact the ISU experience has on people and how they take it with them around the world."

In a news release from ISU, Karin and Robert Pettit, close friends of Gladys Shulway, recalled the value the Shulways placed don education.