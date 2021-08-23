Watch now: A new kind of normal as Illinois Wesleyan classes resume

BLOOMINGTON — After weeks of move-in days and orientation programs, Illinois Wesleyan University students are back. Students on Monday returned to classes and a busier campus that looks closer to normal in the third school year affected by the pandemic.

“I absolutely love seeing these people," said sophomore Izabella Villatuya. "I loved seeing all these people and new faces."

IWU is offering some online and hybrid classes, but most classes are in-person again. The start of the semester comes as COVID numbers are increasing nationally, fueled by additional cases of the delta variant. Wesleyan has put various measures in place in response to COVID.

Senior biochemistry student Ria Patel said she felt professors are relieved to have students in classrooms again, too. She had already had two classes by midday on Monday and said the professors had quickly gotten things rolling with lectures and assignments.

“They are wasting no time,” she said.

Villatuya, an accounting major, and sophomore Isaiah Gallivan, a psychology major, have never had what was once a normal college experience with classes.

Gallivan is glad that the freshmen this year get to experience a more normal start to their college life. He is also encouraged that so many students at IWU are vaccinated. The full Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning means students will be required to be vaccinated next semester, under the school’s COVID response plan. More than 80% of students are already vaccinated.

Villatuya said it was awkward last year to try to make friends by reaching out over Zoom calls after freshmen orientation or classes. For Patel, it was hard to pay attention in class, especially with the potential to turn off the camera and mute the microphone.

Junior Nyja White, a theater major, is glad she can see and interact with her professors again. She had a hard time asking questions over Zoom last year, she said. While some of her classes were officially in-person last year, such as dance courses, positive cases among students sometimes sent them online temporarily.

The students’ excitement for the 2021-22 school year goes far beyond academics. All four were excited for a return to self-serve options in the cafeteria. Last year cafeteria workers would serve the students, meaning they had less control over portion sizes and even how done their toast was.

White feels a bit of shock at being back on campus with everyone, she said.

“It’s relearning college all over,” she said.

As head of IWU’s Black Student Union, White hopes the full return to campus brings people back out to extracurricular activities, including Registered Student Organizations (RSO). A lot of groups seem to just work better in person, she said. RSOs can also be an important part of helping new students find a place in the campus community.

“It lets the first-year students know there is a space for (them),” White said.

Gallivan said that “jealous” would be the wrong word to describe his feelings when comparing his own freshman experience with those of students before him. Rather he is excited for the incoming freshmen to get to experience the social life of campus from the get go.

Patel admires the sophomores, like Gallivan and Villatuya, for showing a lot of graciousness in accepting the way things had to be different during their freshman year, she said.

“Last year posed a lot of problems that we’d never thought we’d have to face,” Patel said.

