Watch now: Ag complex centerpiece of Heartland Community College master plan

Jobs in agriculture were identified as a growth area in this region, he said.

“There clearly was a stated need to accelerate our program” in agriculture during the industry focus sessions, said Cornille. “That’s what started driving the college.”

The college is looking at multitude of different ways to finance the projects, including state appropriations, fundraising and bonding, he said. A combination of funding sources is likely, he added.

In August, the board requested $22.4 million in state funding for the complex, with a local match of $7.5 million. But Cornille said at the time that action would just “get the request in the pipeline.”

The plan calls for a building of about 48,000 gross square feet to be located in the southwest portion of the campus on Raab Road, adjacent to existing farm fields. It would include lab space, classrooms and greenhouses.