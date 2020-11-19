Watch now: Ag complex takes center stage in Heartland Community College master plan

NORMAL — An agriculture complex is likely to be the first major project to get attention from the updated Master Facilities Plan adopted by the Heartland Community College board this week, but a lot depends on funding.
In addition to expanding the agriculture program, other priorities are “work-ready” programs and health sciences.
Although the primary focus of the Master Facilities Plan is on the main campus on Raab Road in Normal, it did not leave out the satellite sites in Pontiac and Lincoln.
“The plan also calls for us to have conversations in Pontiac and Lincoln to see if the facilities we have their meet the needs those communities have,” said Cornille. “We will start that this spring.”
The priorities were identified through a series of meetings and focus sessions, which included area businesses and industries.
“In order to support these initiatives, we need to make sure our facilities meet those needs,” President Keith Cornille said Wednesday.
Jobs in agriculture were identified as a growth area in this region, he said.
“There clearly was a stated need to accelerate our program” in agriculture during the industry focus sessions, said Cornille. “That’s what started driving the college.”
The college is looking at multitude of different ways to finance the projects, including state appropriations, fundraising and bonding, he said. A combination of funding sources is likely, he added.
In August, the board requested $22.4 million in state funding for the complex, with a local match of $7.5 million. But Cornille said at the time that action would just “get the request in the pipeline.”
The plan calls for a building of about 48,000 gross square feet to be located in the southwest portion of the campus on Raab Road, adjacent to existing farm fields. It would include lab space, classrooms and greenhouses.
Cornille emphasized that the Facilities Master Plan is “just a plan” and doesn’t mean everything in it will be pursued. It is designed to look forward for about 20 years and is required by the Illinois Community College Board. Any program or building proposal will go to the board for approval, he said.
Career Technical Education
Also in the plan is a Career Technical Education building for what the college calls “work-ready” programs. These are programs that lead directly to jobs.
Those programs are currently housed primarily in the Workforce Development Center. However, Cornille said those facilities are not meeting long-term instructional needs and provide limited ability to grow in-demand programs such as welding and machining.
Support Local Journalism
“Industrial robotics is huge,” said Cornille, as is “everything related to sustainability,” such as solar and wind energy and battery handling and storage.
The college needs to respond to training needs for businesses such as Rivian, he said.
As it proceeds, the college will look for “opportunities for leveraging with other groups” and developing a facility that can meet multiple needs, said Cornille. That would include having conversations with the Bloomington Area Career Center, he said.
The cost of a new building is estimated at between $33.6 million ad $44.8 million.
There is no specific timeline for anything in the master plan, including the priorities.
“We’re in the process of laying that out” over the next several months, said Cornille.
The plan notes that the CTE building needs to have flexible space to respond to changes in technology and community needs. Among requested spaces in the new building are a battery handling lab, electric vehicle repair/manufacturing lab, industrial and network wiring lab and industrial robotics.
Health sciences
The plan includes two options for health sciences: renovation and/or a new building.
“We definitely know there’s demand, there’s need,” said Cornille, but, “This one needs a little more work. It’s going to take a while.”
For the short term, the plan recommends improving existing labs and renovating adjacent classrooms and computer labs.
The nursing program needs to expand simulation suites, labs and classrooms, said Cornille. That would allow the college to serve more students.
In addition, the current space for radiology is not well-suited to the program’s needs, he said.
The health science and science labs are used in multiple programs and receive the highest usage rates at the college, Cornille said.
“These are facilities that are getting worn and need to be upgraded to meet needs of the future,” he said.
Another element of the plan is moving enrollment, student services and student life into one location to provide a “one-stop shop” for current and prospective students.
The plan calls for moving those functions into what is now the Workforce Development Center. That would become possible if Career Technical Education is moved to a new facility of its own.
PHOTOS: Heartland Community College
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!