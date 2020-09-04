Watch now: 'Athletics March for Black Voices' brings teams together at Illinois State University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Student-athletes came together at Illinois State University on Friday to raise their voices toward a common goal: ending silence about racism, both at the university and in America.

Speakers addressed a crowd of roughly 300 people outside of Redbird Arena on Friday night prior to the "Athletics March for Black Voices," organized by a group ISU student-athletes who had boycotted team practices and activities over the past week after a comment made by Larry Lyons, ISU's director of athletics.

The focus for Kimathi Johnson and others went beyond Lyons' comments, as Johnson spoke about the killings of Black individuals in police custody and the need to overcome systemic racism. The time is now for changing the ISU athletic department and the nation into entities that meet the needs of the Black community, said Johnson, an African-American fifth-year senior distance runner.

"We cannot go to the store for candy without worrying for our lives. Rest in peace Trayvon Martin," Johnson said. "We cannot sleep without worrying for our lives. Rest in peace Breonna Taylor. We cannot breathe and cry for help without someone telling us we're asking for too much. Rest in peace George Floyd. I see those names and I feel their fear for myself, for my family, for my brother and my sister every day.