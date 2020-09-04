Watch now: 'Athletics March for Black Voices' brings teams together at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Student-athletes came together at Illinois State University on Friday to raise their voices toward a common goal: ending silence about racism, both at the university and in America.
Speakers addressed a crowd of roughly 300 people outside of Redbird Arena on Friday night prior to the "Athletics March for Black Voices," organized by a group ISU student-athletes who had boycotted team practices and activities over the past week after a comment made by Larry Lyons, ISU's director of athletics.
The focus for Kimathi Johnson and others went beyond Lyons' comments, as Johnson spoke about the killings of Black individuals in police custody and the need to overcome systemic racism. The time is now for changing the ISU athletic department and the nation into entities that meet the needs of the Black community, said Johnson, an African-American fifth-year senior distance runner.
"We cannot go to the store for candy without worrying for our lives. Rest in peace Trayvon Martin," Johnson said. "We cannot sleep without worrying for our lives. Rest in peace Breonna Taylor. We cannot breathe and cry for help without someone telling us we're asking for too much. Rest in peace George Floyd. I see those names and I feel their fear for myself, for my family, for my brother and my sister every day.
"We're expected to keep moving on in silence. Right now, for the first time in my career at ISU, I see hope. I see people out here today who can make a change in the systems of athletics, in the systems in ISU and the systems of America that allow and promote racism in our country. We can make a change, but only if we stand together ... only if we are ready to be uncomfortable when talking to each other."
Johnson encouraged white members of the crowd to "be our allies and use your privilege to lift minority communities and create a world of equal opportunity like the one our country promises, educate yourselves and others so we can move forward toward a better world."
The impetus for the march came from ISU student-athletes' displeasure Lyons' remark that “All Redbird lives matter,” a phrase similar to "All Lives Matter," which some view as a dismissive spin on the Black Lives Matter movement. The comment led some student-athletes to boycott this week's workouts, practices and meetings.
Lyons, who is white, has apologized for his comment, but his apology has not been unanimously accepted by student-athletes, who responded with a list of demands on Sunday. On Monday, ISU committed to address the demands.
Pole vaulter Luke Nelson, a white fifth-year senior, encouraged the march attendees to "put yourself on the line with your (Black) friend, a line that your friend cannot choose to step off of because they were born on that line. It's stressful being on that line. Less stressful for me because I know I can choose at any time to step off the line. Take some of that stress away from your Black friends and sacrifice what you can to help relieve their born stress of being black in America, an America where there are executions in the street."
Also addressing the crowd was Tayler Weaver, a senior thrower on the women's track team, who said, "For me, being a Black woman, is the most difficult experience in my life. I've come to realize not many people respect black women. We are the least respected, least protected members of society."
Marchers chanted, "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now," and "Black Lives Matter." Some held signs that read, "Silence is not an option," "No justice, no peace," "Color is not a crime," "Racism is deadlier than COVID-19" and "I understand that I will never understand, but I stand."
ISU's enrollment of roughly 20,000 students is 8.4% black. There are a combined 413 student-athletes on 17 Redbird sports teams.
Demands from the student-athletes included the introduction of required seminars for athletics administration staff, coaches and athletes, more people of color in positions of power and in mental health programs, a commitment to more diversity in the athletic training staff and an athletic department plan to support the Black Lives Matter movement and future social justice movements.
Lyons, who was named athletic director in 2013 and is a 30-year member of the athletic department, has said he and other staff would undergo cultural diversity education and anti-racism training. He also plans to review athletic department hires.
Johnson said he has boycotted practices this week along with most other athletes except for those in men's golf and baseball.
"Many teams continue to boycott out of wanting to finalize the plan and make sure everything goes through," Johnson said. "I'm sure teams will step back from the boycott as we get more talks with the administration over this next week."
He said he is not worried about athletes losing their scholarships if they boycott or protest.
"The administration has committed to change," he said. "It would not look very good for them if they decided to do that (revoke scholarships)."
