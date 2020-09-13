Watch now: Bloomington band members adjust in a COVID-19 world

Sleevar, who is entering her senior year, chooses to be optimistic about what this will mean for the future of the group.

“Yeah, there is some frustration about not being able to go to my senior year state. Everybody likes to go to state and to finals and have the bus ride home, but rather than worry about that, what we should be doing is focusing on all that we have accomplished and making the program better,” Sleevar said.

A busy rehearsal season

The staff and students are using virtual rehearsal time to improve their marching technique and grow as musicians, Chernick said.

During a normal season, the incoming freshmen start their marching band journey in April when, they learn the fundamentals of marching and playing simultaneously. The full ensemble of about 200 members typically start their practice season in the early summer with a week-long camp to learn the music for the show, which is different every year.