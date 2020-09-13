Watch now: Bloomington band members adjust in a COVID-19 world

BLOOMINGTON — The first time her freshman class won a marching band competition is a memory Savannah Sleevar will never forget.
“We were all crowded around each other, which is just unthinkable now,” she said. “We were all hugging, screaming and just so excited. We will never be able to replicate it.”
For high school marching bands, the first weeks of September are usually hectic: homecoming parades, football game performances and the kick-off of the competitive marching band season. But those events came to a halt due to the global spread of the coronavirus.
Like countless examples in a COVID world, a rite of fall has been suspended this year — and maybe longer. That's causing students and instructors to adjust amid uncertainty about what comes next.
Officials of Music for All, the organization that hosts several fall marching band programs, announced the cancellation of the Bands of America Regional Championship hosted annually in Indianapolis.
Many high school and college band directors who host the competitions took cues from Illinois High School Association officials, who this summer announced that fall sports, including football, would move to the spring.
Max Chernick, director of the Bloomington High School Marching Raiders, said competitions statewide were canceled, including the Illinois State University Marching Band Championship, which they host every October at Hancock Stadium.
“What we told the kids from the beginning was even though we don’t have the competitions or football games, we are doing this because we are a family and we are a team that gets to create something together,” Chernick said. “We are doing it for the future of the program and for the past of the program to maintain a standard of excellence.”
Tony Marinello, director of bands and executive director of the Illinois State Marching Band Championships, said the decision to cancel was made in early July.
“We have some high school bands that travel here and they have 250 kids sometimes and so you’re talking about a lot of people in small, confined areas,” said Marinello. “... It was a little bit of a relief for a lot of the band directors that normally bring their groups here so by making that decision early, it gave them time to say, 'If that is not the end of our season, what does our season look like?’”
About 42 high schools were going to compete in the preliminary round of the competition this year, Marinello said. There was also a waiting list of an additional eight groups.
Sleevar, who is entering her senior year, chooses to be optimistic about what this will mean for the future of the group.
“Yeah, there is some frustration about not being able to go to my senior year state. Everybody likes to go to state and to finals and have the bus ride home, but rather than worry about that, what we should be doing is focusing on all that we have accomplished and making the program better,” Sleevar said.
A busy rehearsal season
The staff and students are using virtual rehearsal time to improve their marching technique and grow as musicians, Chernick said.
During a normal season, the incoming freshmen start their marching band journey in April when, they learn the fundamentals of marching and playing simultaneously. The full ensemble of about 200 members typically start their practice season in the early summer with a week-long camp to learn the music for the show, which is different every year.
Chernick said staff tabled their previously planned show for this year's season and created a new one that could be performed in groups of similar instruments. There are three movements: one for woodwinds, one for brass and the third featuring the percussion section. This performance style would limit the number of people in rehearsals and on the field at the same time.
They normally have multiple evening rehearsals each week and Saturday practices during June and July with a two-week long band camp before school starts in August.
After classes moved to remote learning in the spring, none of those rehearsals could take place in their traditional format.
The band was allowed to have a week of camp in-person and outside with small groups, social distancing and face coverings.
“The kids were so responsible and so respectful about that because they recognize the importance and that this band is a family and we have to look out for each other,” said Chernick.
They ultimately had to cancel the second week of camp shortly before the district announced they would move fall classes to an entirely online schedule.
Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 previously announced a plan that would have given parents a choice between remote and in-person learning, but after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the district switched to the remote-only plan.
Nationwide, some districts have returned to class, and in some cases resumed music courses, prompting the National Federation of State High School Association to release a list of recommendations. Among them: bands should rehearse outside, with members spaced at a minimum of three-step intervals for all formations. They should wear masks unless they are playing, and instruments, equipment, and sheet music should not be shared without proper cleaning and disinfecting, including drumsticks and color guard equipment.
Other districts are using special "musician masks" that allows for instruments to be played.
There have been scattered outbreaks of COVID among bands reported nationally. Eighty members of the North Royalton High School band in Ohio were put in quarantine for two weeks after a student showed symptoms. An entire football team and marching band in Oneonta, Alabama, had a similar situation.
Chernick is using SmartMusic, a program that tracks the musicians’ progress. The software allows students to practice their part of a musical piece while hearing how they fit in with the rest of the ensemble.
Directors of the band programs at the Normal high schools did not return multiple calls for comment for this story.
'Something to look forward to'
College band directors are facing similar challenges. The Illinois State University "Big Red Marching Machine" half-time show performances are a main event during home football games. Illinois State athletics suspended activities in five sports after the one round of COVID-19 testing yielded 31 positives.
The town of Normal last week issued orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near the ISU campus and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served. The measures were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which grew after ISU classes began Aug. 18.
"When everything shifted to the fall, we decided to cancel our camp so that way there wasn’t a group of 320 students together on campus a week before school started with nothing to do," said Mack Wood, associate director of bands.
Wood started has director in April at the beginning of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order. Wood runs the athletic bands including the pep and marching bands. The Big Red Marching Machine has over 300 students who practice in the weeks leading up to school.
The students and staff had to make major adjustments as the start of the fall semester approached. Wood said they are holding virtual sessions during the week to work on leadership development, marching band history and development and potentially put together video projects featuring small groups of band members playing the fight song and other pieces at various places on campus.
“I think coming to college campuses has created some anxiety with students and so I think there is that element of, ‘I really wanted to do marching band this fall,’ but I think there is just relief that it has been moved to the spring,” Wood said.
The students have been able to have some small group rehearsals while being socially distant and wearing face masks. Marinello said they are using masks that are designed so that musicians can play and release less aerosols. The masks have holes cut out so the student can blow into the mouthpiece.
Nathaniel Parson is a junior at ISU majoring in music education-instrumental and is enrolled in performance tracks for piano and french horn. Parson is also a staff member with the Bloomington High School marching band and works directly with the mellophone players.
“Across the board, from my own peers and the students I instruct, we want to be safe but still be able to do what we love which is play music,” Parson said. “So whatever we have to do, whether it is be socially distant, wear face masks, whatever we have to do to be safe, we want to do that.”
Parson was supposed to tour as a member of the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps this year. The group is one of over 50 corps that compete in Drum Corps International (DCI) events throughout the summer with a championship in August. The DCI board of directors voted in March to cancel the 2020 tour.
But Parson has continued to work on his musical and physical abilities to prepare for the next season.
“That is something I try to pass on to the students I instruct as well. To continue to grow,” said Parson. “That gives us all something to look forward to."
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244.
