Watch now: Bloomington Bed Blitz on 'Drew Barrymore' show, gets donation

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Bosquez of Bloomington got more than publicity for the Bed Blitz program though his appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday. He got donations of mattresses and bedding for the project that provides beds to children.
Mattress company Simmons donated 30 new twin mattresses, worth more than $7,000, and Tuft & Needle donated 30 new sheet sets.
Bosquez reached his hands to his face in surprise and broke into a big smile when Barrymore told him of the donations.
Barrymore called Bosquez “a superhero saving the world one bed, one family, one whole set up at a time.”
“We’re all so inspired by what you’re doing,” she said.
As she introduced Bosquez, Barrymore said, “A recent study revealed about 2 million kids are going to sleep each night without a bed of their own.”
That hidden need is what inspired Bosquez to start Bed Blitz in 2015.
He noted during the interview, “This year it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough (to get donations) because we know with the pandemic everybody’s been hit so hard that the ask this year is going to be really tough – even if we even ask.”
Right after that comment is when Barrymore told him of the donations from Simmons and Tuft & Nedle.
But that’s not all.
In addition, IHG Hotels & Resorts are giving Bosquez and his wife a seven-day trip to Cozumel for their 25th anniversary, so he can recharge his batteries, said Barrymore.
Bosquez said what recharges his batteries is seeing the reactions of families who get the beds.
In addition to being co-founder of the Bed Blitz, which brings volunteers together to build beds for children, Bosquez volunteers at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project’s Tool Library and serves on the organization’s board. He is chief custodian at Unit 5’s Benjamin Elementary School.
