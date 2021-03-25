Watch now: Bloomington Bed Blitz on 'Drew Barrymore' show, gets donation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He noted during the interview, “This year it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough (to get donations) because we know with the pandemic everybody’s been hit so hard that the ask this year is going to be really tough – even if we even ask.”

Right after that comment is when Barrymore told him of the donations from Simmons and Tuft & Nedle.

But that’s not all.

In addition, IHG Hotels & Resorts are giving Bosquez and his wife a seven-day trip to Cozumel for their 25th anniversary, so he can recharge his batteries, said Barrymore.

Bosquez said what recharges his batteries is seeing the reactions of families who get the beds.

In addition to being co-founder of the Bed Blitz, which brings volunteers together to build beds for children, Bosquez volunteers at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project’s Tool Library and serves on the organization’s board. He is chief custodian at Unit 5’s Benjamin Elementary School.

