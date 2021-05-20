 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington District 87 adjusts schedule to address music concerns
052121-blm-loc-1d87music

Parents pack a school board meeting May 12 to object to schedule changes at Bloomington Junior High School that would have forced students to choose between music or another elective. In response to parents' concerns, the district has come up with another option.

 Lenore Sobota

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 has added a “zero hour” physical education class for Bloomington Junior High School music students to have options that won’t force them to choose between music and other electives.

The schedule change comes after upset parents spoke for more than an hour at the May 12 school board meeting arguing the district’s practice should be “music and, not music or.”

In a video to music parents, posted on YouTube, the district said, “You shared and we listened” and school officials “worked together to identify a solution that would create more opportunities for students.”

The early-morning P.E. class, starting at 7:30, will fulfill state requirements while freeing up a period later in the day so students can take music and another elective in the “Arts for Life” sequence.

Arts for Life classes, in addition to music, include art, digital media, robotics and, for eighth-graders, foreign language.

“We hope it opens more doors for kids to take music programs,” said Superintendent Barry Reilly.

Watch now: Claire Post delivers walk-off single for Normal West in softball win

The initial change moved all students into a first period class aimed at social-emotional learning.

The first period has been used for music classes while students were receiving extra education help, interventions or other services. That meant the music students weren’t getting as much social-emotional learning and the students getting special services during first period were excluded from music.

“We think it’s a good option,” Reilly said of the addition of “zero hour” P.E.

Reilly said he hopes a lot of parents will take advantage of the increased options to take music, praising the district’s music program and citing research that shows music education “makes a big difference for kids.”

Junior high students opting for the zero hour class will ride on the bus with high school students, but a seating chart will group junior high and high school students separately, he said.

Reilly said work on the new option began before the May 12 board meeting, when the district began receiving calls and emails from parents, but it took a while to deal with the logistics.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

