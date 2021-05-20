Watch now: Bloomington District 87 adjusts schedule to address music concerns

“We hope it opens more doors for kids to take music programs,” said Superintendent Barry Reilly.

The initial change moved all students into a first period class aimed at social-emotional learning.

The first period has been used for music classes while students were receiving extra education help, interventions or other services. That meant the music students weren’t getting as much social-emotional learning and the students getting special services during first period were excluded from music.

“We think it’s a good option,” Reilly said of the addition of “zero hour” P.E.

Reilly said he hopes a lot of parents will take advantage of the increased options to take music, praising the district’s music program and citing research that shows music education “makes a big difference for kids.”

Junior high students opting for the zero hour class will ride on the bus with high school students, but a seating chart will group junior high and high school students separately, he said.

Reilly said work on the new option began before the May 12 board meeting, when the district began receiving calls and emails from parents, but it took a while to deal with the logistics.

