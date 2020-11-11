Watch now: Bloomington District 87 expands remote learning, eases graduation requirements

The extension of remote learning is only one impact from the pandemic. The decision to alter graduation requirements also was done in response to the pandemic and the learning disruption it has caused.

The school board approved an administration proposal to bring graduation requirements in line with the state’s less stringent mandates. The change only applies to current seniors. Under the temporary change, students will only need 16.5 credits rather than 23.5 credits to graduate.

That option might not be the best for all. School officials emphasized at an earlier meeting that it is important for students to work with their guidance counselors and ensure the path they take to graduation matches their post-high school plans.

For example, this year’s seniors will only need two units each of social science and science instead of three, but the college they want to attend might require more.

The school board also received a report on fall enrollment, showing a decline of more than 4.5%, from 5,323 to 5,080. The decline was attributed to more students opting for home schooling or transferring to private schools.