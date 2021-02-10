Watch now: Bloomington District 87 works to vaccinate staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reilly told the board that the district is looking for ways to increase in-person learning time for some groups.

“We are working on special education students, looking at having more of our special education students coming back for more days. We’re looking at our English language learners coming back for more days and kids who might really be struggling with remote learning,” said Reilly.

“While I don’t have a definitive answer as to any specific dates, I do want you to know that’s on our minds, we’re talking about that and those possibilities down the road,” he said.

Reilly is waiting for updated guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, which are expected this week.

Meanwhile, staff are being encouraged to sign up for spots that become available through the McLean County Health Department or pharmacies that are offering vaccinations. But Reilly acknowledged that is challenging.