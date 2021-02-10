Watch now: Bloomington District 87 works to vaccinate staff

BLOOMINGTON — About half the teachers and other staff in District 87 have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and Superintendent Barry Reilly hopes to have the rest vaccinated by the end of next month.
The district has 200 slots on March 1 and 29 for people to get their first and second shots, Reilly told the school board at its meeting Wednesday night.
“That will take care of — we hope — most, if not all, of our staff,” he said.
K-12 teachers are eligible for vaccination under phase 1b. Getting the staff vaccinated is seen as a key step to returning to full-time in person learning.
About half of District 87 students are learning 100% remotely while others are in a hybrid model of attending class in-person two days a week.
Reilly told the board that the district is looking for ways to increase in-person learning time for some groups.
“We are working on special education students, looking at having more of our special education students coming back for more days. We’re looking at our English language learners coming back for more days and kids who might really be struggling with remote learning,” said Reilly.
“While I don’t have a definitive answer as to any specific dates, I do want you to know that’s on our minds, we’re talking about that and those possibilities down the road,” he said.
Reilly is waiting for updated guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, which are expected this week.
Meanwhile, staff are being encouraged to sign up for spots that become available through the McLean County Health Department or pharmacies that are offering vaccinations. But Reilly acknowledged that is challenging.
“It’s kind of like, for those of us who’ve been around for awhile, … when you’re trying to get concert tickets and you’re on the phone with TicketMaster for a couple of hours,” he said, pointing to an analogy he has heard from others. “It’s been frustrating. The process has gotten a little better over time but it’s still very difficult and challenging to get those scheduled.”
In other business, the board approved the 2021-22 school calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 19 and end May 25, 2022. Spring break will be March 21-25, 2022.
