Watch now: Bloomington High School club focuses on expanding literacy

“I did Alternative Breaks at ISU and it changed my whole perspective,” said Thornton.

“It’s normally at the college level. ... We’re trying to be one of the first high schools in Illinois to do this at the high school level,” said Thornton.

For its kickoff event on Monday, members of the club installed a Little Free Library outside Irving Elementary School, 602 W. Jackson St., and filled it with books for both children and adults.

“It increases access to reading material for kids and our neighbors, too,” said Irving Principal Messina Lambert.

Although the school has a library, the little library “is open all the time and it (the book) is theirs to keep or swap it on their own time,” she said.

The club plans to install about five little libraries across west Bloomington, calling them “Raider Resource Boxes,” to stress the issue of access to literacy, said Thornton.