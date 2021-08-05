Watch now: Bloomington-Normal band students marching into a new season

NORMAL — When it comes to what the Normal Marching Band drum majors have missed about band camp, spending eight hours in the sun while weighed down by musical instruments is tied with the return of “food time.”

The “1 to 9,” meaning the all-day band camp session, “is a weird thing to say because it is long and exhausting, but it is definitely a vital part of being in marching band and the band camp experience in general, and we really just didn’t get that last year,” said Maddie Beirne, a senior at Normal West High School. “Because we’re all together, we’re all exhausted, we’re all sweaty, we’re really tired, but we’re all doing it together, so it’s like a bonding thing.”

The bonding is also why Shelby Hailey said she missed having meals and snacks with her bandmates.

“When we had snack time, there was all this bonding going on, and I would walk around and see all these connections, but we wouldn’t see that last year because no one would really talk to each other because of COVID,” the Normal Community junior said. “Now that we have food time, they get to talk to each other, and I think it’s great.”

After COVID-19 disrupted last fall's season, high school marching bands are back to work this summer and preparing for a more typical season on the field.

“It’s been great; it’s been nice to have the band back together,” said Max Chernick, director of the Bloomington High School Marching Raiders. “It's been nice to make music with real human beings.”

Since the majority of Bloomington-Normal schools started last fall in remote learning, the bands could only work virtually, which Chernick said made it difficult — bordering on impossible — for the students to play together.

“Just the core fact that school getting canceled, sports getting canceled and band getting canceled — the loss of those things was really hard on the kids and teachers and families,” he said.

The Normal Marching Band, which includes students from both Normal Community and Normal West high schools, competed virtually last year with pre-recorded video submissions, but now the students and directors are ready to perform live again.

“I think more than anything else we’re excited to have people see the students do the shows and experience their hard work," said Ryan Budzinski, co-director of the Normal Marching Band.

Band camp looked more like a pre-pandemic camp this year, though students still wore masks when gathered indoors.

“It was a really productive camp,” Budzinski said. “The students have been working super hard and they’re really excited to be back to performing live again.”

Band directors noted this year has been more challenging because after a year without traditional band camp, both the freshman and sophomore classes were new to the experience, but strong student leadership has helped.

“More than half of the band has never done this before, so it’s kind of like having two classes of freshmen,” Chernick said of the Bloomington students. “But we’ve seen a lot of growth in the last two weeks, like we’ve gone from half of the band never having done this to the whole band looking and sounding pretty good. And the kids see the growth, too, and they're really proud of that.”

Having upperclassmen to look up to has been valuable for the younger students because they “see how important this activity is to the older students and they look to them as the role models they aspire to that level of performance and enthusiasm,” Chernick said, adding that he appreciates the upperclassmen’s commitment through the pandemic.

“It’s been tough because most of them aren’t used to this, again, so we have to get back all those disciplinaries and all those habits. We have to get those built back up again, and it’s been challenging at first, but I think they’re starting to get the hang of it,” said Braden Pool, a junior drum major at Normal West.

Hailey agreed it's been challenging, “but we are getting through it and they are doing really well.”

The Normal Marching Band is heading to Springfield next week to compete in the Twilight Parade at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday, before home football games start early in the school year followed by field competitions in September.

The Marching Raiders’ first performance will be at the first home football game on Aug. 27 with field competitions also starting in September.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

