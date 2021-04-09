Watch now: Bloomington-Normal businesses miss out on Illinois State University's homecoming spirit

When homecoming was canceled in the fall, Fiala said D.P. Dough felt a huge loss. Now, despite having a homecoming with virtual events, Fiala said he is preparing to see a small bump in business, anticipating that some students and alums may want to celebrate.

“There’s nothing like that homecoming vibe,” he said. “It’s that one day of the year where it seems like everybody is in a good mood and looking to enjoy the best of what campus and uptown Normal has to offer.

“We’re very much looking forward to it returning in the fall.”

Down the street, Medici in Normal is proceeding business as usual, said Delaney Auth, hiring and service manager.

“Homecoming can go either way for us,” she said. “It doesn’t usually take away from our business, but we get spurts of business that weekend usually.”

Auth agreed that the homecoming atmosphere is lacking, saying “it doesn’t feel like a regular homecoming would, for sure.”

“We’re kind of expecting stuff to be weird for the rest of the year,” she said. “We’ve had to learn how to adjust and accommodate the guests that we do have as safely as we can.”