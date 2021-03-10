Watch now: Bloomington-Normal districts ready to expand in-person learning as state relaxes social distancing in schools

The long-standing 6-feet social distancing rule for Illinois schools has been halved to 3 feet, part of loosened guidelines unveiled by state education and health departments that say the new rules are needed for a rapid return to the classroom.

In a letter posted on the Illinois State Board of Education website, Superintendent Carmen Ayala said the revised guidance for schools “reflects what we have learned about the transmission of COVID-19 in school settings, as more students in Illinois and across the country have returned safely to in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year.”

“This joint guidance supports the return to in-person instruction as soon as practicable in each community,” Ayala said.

Among the easing of COVID-19 restrictions outlined in the 22-page document are revised recommendations for social distancing for in-person learning, which is now defined as “3 to 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff,” Ayala said.

“Maintaining 6 feet remains the safest distance, but schools can operate at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning,” she said, adding that, “Unvaccinated staff should maintain 6 feet social distance as much as possible because adults remain more susceptible to infection than children.”