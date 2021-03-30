Watch now: Bloomington-Normal nursing professors share passion for teaching, receive fellowships

BLOOMINGTON — Three nursing professors in Bloomington-Normal will be able to expand their research and professional development with the help of a $10,000 Nurse Educator Fellowship awarded by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
The three recipients teach at three different schools, but they share a common trait: a passion for teaching and a desire to improve their profession.
For Monica Hall, an assistant professor of nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, the fellowship means an opportunity to involve undergraduate students in research about the disproportionate impact that Type 2 diabetes has on Blacks and other minorities.
For Michele Shropshire, an assistant professor of nursing at Illinois State University, it will allow her to continue research with older adults in such areas as fall prevention and pain management. She also plans to pursue professional development to adapt her teaching to changes in curriculum.
For Kara Richardson, an associate professor of nursing at Heartland Community College, it means paying off student loans from her master’s degree and working to improve simulations for nursing students.
The purpose of the fellowship program is to ensure retention of well-qualified nursing faculty and supplement their salaries, according to the IBHE. Nurses often can make more money by working in a clinical setting rather than teaching.
Hall had been working as a diabetes educator in nursing when she was laid off. She took a job at Parkland College and said she discovered “I absolutely loved teaching students. I realized my passions to educate didn’t stop with patients.”
Shropshire encountered students who observed her as she worked as a hospital nurse. She liked “the energy they bring,” and “Their passion kind of sparked an interest to go back to school and go into teaching.”
Richardson continues to work as a a practicing emergency nurse in the emergency room at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln as her schedule allows.
“I like it when you see students actually get things,” said Richardson. “They work so hard. I like being part of that with them."
Judy Neubrander, dean of ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing, said, “The IBHE Nurse Educator Fellowship provides our nursing faculty support to pursue a research study or project beyond their traditional teaching role that moves forward the art and science of nursing knowledge.”
Jennifer O’Connor, Heartland’s dean of health sciences and director of nursing, said, “Some of the most exciting work Kara is doing is helping develop our simulation program. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, she developed a fantastic OB hemorrhage simulation which provides much-needed training experience for a very pressing problem nurses face with obstetrics complications.”
Longer term, Richardson wants to add even more realism to simulations in the nursing lab.
“I would like to expand on that simulation and have people from the theater department come over and use our wearable simulation vests,” she said.
The vests are programmed so students can hear heart, lung and bowel sounds at the same time the “patient” is interacting with them, Richardson explained.
“It provides more of a realistic clinical experience,” she said. “The mannequins are great, but it’s not the same feeling as talking to a real person.”
Richardson said, “In this environment, they learn so much. … It’s a safe place for them to make mistakes.”
Teaching at IWU completes a circle for Hall, who earned her nursing degree at IWU in 1990. Among the lessons she learned from her mentors then that she uses as a professor today is the importance of “being stern but also caring.”
Victoria Folse, director and professor of IWU’s School of Nursing, noted that, “As a woman of color, Dr. Hall is frequently sought after by underrepresented students, and several have approached her with interest in conducting research about conditions occurring in African American populations.”
“I like to teach because I like the interaction with students and absolutely love seeing them get it and understand,” said Hall, who is looking forward to having students involved in her research.
“When a student can participate in research, especially as an undergrad, it just helps them with their critical thinking skills,” she said.
Developing students’ critical thinking skills is an area in which Shropshire wants to focus.
The nursing curriculum is evolving to include more emphasis on clinical judgment, and the state board certification exams are developing ways to test that, she said. Shropshire said clinical judgment is new to nursing education but not new to nurses. “We use clinical judgment every day,” she said.
“As times change, it’s important for us to change so we can help the students,” said Shropshire. “I want to change my education practice and the way I teach.”
