Watch now: Bloomington-Normal nursing professors share passion for teaching, receive fellowships

The vests are programmed so students can hear heart, lung and bowel sounds at the same time the “patient” is interacting with them, Richardson explained.

“It provides more of a realistic clinical experience,” she said. “The mannequins are great, but it’s not the same feeling as talking to a real person.”

Richardson said, “In this environment, they learn so much. … It’s a safe place for them to make mistakes.”

Teaching at IWU completes a circle for Hall, who earned her nursing degree at IWU in 1990. Among the lessons she learned from her mentors then that she uses as a professor today is the importance of “being stern but also caring.”

Victoria Folse, director and professor of IWU’s School of Nursing, noted that, “As a woman of color, Dr. Hall is frequently sought after by underrepresented students, and several have approached her with interest in conducting research about conditions occurring in African American populations.”