Watch now: Bloomington-Normal parents, teachers adjust fall school plans

Mlot said he is understanding of the school districts' position and efforts to keep students safe, but said there are several questions that have gone unanswered since the switch. This includes how the classes will be formatted, what software families will use and more.

"The district, they're backed up against the wall, they don't have a lot of options," he said. "I think the initial decision to give options is what parents wanted, and I think they held out hope that they were going to be able to pull that off and once we got to the point where that wasn't realistic or the best option they did what they had to do."

Kendra Long, of Towanda, is frustrated with Unit 5's plan, which she said does not account for children with IEPs.

Long, who has two sons with learning disabilities, found it nearly impossible in the spring to work and fill the role of teacher and therapist for her children.

"They are putting us in an impossible situation where it's lose-lose," she said. "My kids, they don’t learn from computers or tablets. They need to have teachers and therapists, and I'm not educated in those fields."