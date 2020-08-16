Watch now: Bloomington-Normal parents, teachers adjust fall school plans

BLOOMINGTON — Parents are scrambling to finalize back-to-school plans after Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 shifted to remote learning just weeks away from the start of the school year.
The move is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and some parents and teachers say they're grateful for the precautions. For many families, though, the change means a struggle to balance work and educating their children. Many are now facing mounting childcare bills — and tough choices.
While parents frantically adjust their plans, teachers are grappling with how to provide a quality education virtually.
"It's just so stressful trying to balance being a parent, being a worker and being a teacher — those are full time jobs," said Marjaneh Ghasemi, of Normal, who has enrolled three of her school-aged children in the Bloomington-Normal YMCA's new school day camp.
"Instead of parents now scrambling to find last minute childcare programs, I just think there could have been better communication," Ghasemi said.
District 87 and Unit 5 announced plans for remote learning for the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 6, a reversal from plans unveiled in July that would have allowed parents to choose between online and in-person learning options. Both districts' leaders cited concerns about a rise in local cases of COVID-19.
Both districts will reevaluate the plans in October to determine whether they can resume in-person classes.
District leaders assure parents remote learning will look different from this spring. This means teachers will be taking attendance and grading assignments. Plans vary by school, but the majority anticipate at least 2.5 hours of live instruction with opportunities for small groups and individual instruction.
Despite costly childcare and other concerns, many families understand why District 87 and Unit 5 made the decision to switch to remote learning.
While some said the decision was a little close to the start of the school year for comfort, they appreciated the districts finding the best solution to keep students, teachers and families safe.
"In my opinion, I think they made a good decision," said Courtney Castillo, of Bloomington. "I don’t think that they were necessarily fully prepared for taking on that many students.
"I do feel sorry for the families that are struggling trying to figure out what to do with their children now."
Unanswered questions
Some parents feel left in the dark. Families of children with individualized education plans — a written document developed for each child eligible for special education — wonder how their children will get the support they need through screens. Other parents have questions about the availability of devices supplied by the districts for students to learn remotely.
"We know that can be difficult when they just made this decision a couple weeks ago," said Josh Mlot, who has two children attending Parkside Elementary School in Normal. "It's a little frustrating, but I try to take the approach that everybody is in the same boat as us and there has to be some recognition that it’s probably going to take a couple weeks, maybe a couple months, for people to figure out what's going on."
Mlot said he is understanding of the school districts' position and efforts to keep students safe, but said there are several questions that have gone unanswered since the switch. This includes how the classes will be formatted, what software families will use and more.
"The district, they're backed up against the wall, they don't have a lot of options," he said. "I think the initial decision to give options is what parents wanted, and I think they held out hope that they were going to be able to pull that off and once we got to the point where that wasn't realistic or the best option they did what they had to do."
Kendra Long, of Towanda, is frustrated with Unit 5's plan, which she said does not account for children with IEPs.
Long, who has two sons with learning disabilities, found it nearly impossible in the spring to work and fill the role of teacher and therapist for her children.
"They are putting us in an impossible situation where it's lose-lose," she said. "My kids, they don’t learn from computers or tablets. They need to have teachers and therapists, and I'm not educated in those fields."
Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle addressed concerns about IEPs during last week's school board meeting, saying staff will work with families to develop personal remote learning plans. That could mean providing some in-person services to students and families who want it.
Costly childcare
Ghasemi's children are enrolled at Grove Elementary School in Normal. Between paying for childcare for her two non-school aged children and day camps, she is facing around $510 a week.
Several organizations are stepping up to fill the gap, offering full school-day camps, but parents are left even more frustrated with the new financial strain they are facing.
The Bloomington-Normal YMCA developed Y Academy, a full day program for families who are unable to work with their kids at home. Sarah Tunall, director of youth development, began working on the day camp over the summer in anticipation of schools being unable to return to campus in the fall.
The camp is available for students kindergarten through eighth grade from school districts that are not offering in-person learning. The program runs 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or part time for the typical duration of a school day, Monday through Friday.
Y Academy will be using space at Cedar Ridge Elementary School and Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington and Kingsley Junior High School in Normal, with up to 70 students per site.
Ghasemi has worked with Tunall on a payment plan that works for her, which is one of the main draws to the program. Her children have also enjoyed attending camps at the YMCA in the past, and it is a safe and familiar environment for them.
However, she knows there are many families who are not as fortunate and may struggle to afford day camps and other child care opportunities popping up throughout McLean County.
"I feel like they would be able to support my children better than I could while working," she said. "The disparity is going to grow and those lower income families and those without proper childcare and proper programs are really going to fall behind and it breaks my heart.”
To help meet the need, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal is expanding to a full-day program at four locations in the Twin Cities. The program has a maximum capacity of 200, and families will be asked to pay $25 per child per week. The organization is raising money to support the remaining cost of the program.
The YWCA McLean County Young Wonders program also will continue to serve school-age children at several locations, with a fee of $34 per day. Among other locations offering help for parents and students this fall are Scribbles Center for Learning and Four Seasons Health Club.
Just 4 Kicks/THE BEST After School and Summer Camp, with locations in Bloomington and Normal, is also offering a day camp and e-learning program from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration starts at $149 a week for full time with a $49 registration fee to reserve a spot in the camp.
"In speaking with parents, one of their main concerns or main issues that they're having is right now, everything is so fluid," said Elisha Coffrin, owner of Just 4 Kicks. "We've been prepared for this for months; we know it's going to work.
"We've got everything covered and our parents depend on us for that."
Castillo chose Just 4 Kicks just before District 87 announced plans for remote learning. Before, she was leaning toward in-person classes, but was facing increased anxiety because of the virus.
"I wasn't comfortable sending her into school having to wear a mask all day and being around children she hadn't been around," Castillo said, which led her to register with Just 4 Kicks. "We would have been those parents that would have been in trouble.
"Coffrin's totally saved our day. It's been a whirlwind event.”
Normal Parks and Recreation also developed a day camp for families struggling to find childcare services. The camp will run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from Aug. 24 to Oct. 16. Registration is $1,000, an average of $125 per week.
Like the Y Academy, the program will be held at schools in Normal: Grove Elementary, Oakdale Elementary and Prairieland Elementary.
Jamie Riddle, of Bloomington, is choosing to enroll her daughter in the day camp, but said she must take it out on her credit card with expected high interest. This is her only option, she said.
"I don't know how the other day care centers are running, but my biggest worry is that $200 to $1,000, a lot of people can't pay that," said Riddle. "Those lower-income families, I feel like those kids are going to fall by the wayside."
Innovative education
Whether it's reading "Romeo and Juliet" or participating in science projects, this fall will look a different for students of all grade levels. With at least 2.5 hours of live, virtual instruction, teachers are formulating lessons plans to best benefit their students.
Whether that is through fun educational videos — think Bill Nye or other fun television programs — or other engaging techniques, teachers are figuring out how to set up their virtual classroom.
"My lesson plans aren't really going to change so much as the content is still the same," said Tom Hopper, a second-grade teacher at Irving Elementary School in Bloomington. "We have some plans to take the classroom and TV studio and deliver instruction from different areas of the classroom.
"We're trying to think about what it's about children's television shows that keeps a kid glued to a TV screen for hours."
Many teachers with young children are finding themselves in the same boat as the families they teach. While some were planning on sending their students back to in-person classes, other are welcoming the safety of remote learning.
"I'm kinda like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I going to make all that happen and still be a good mom and a teacher?'" said Alyssa Poulos, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Evans Junior High School in Normal. "I feel a deep conviction to my community and my students and to their parents.
"I just want to make sure that since we're doing remote learning that they're getting the best version of it."
Other teachers expressed anxiety over returning to in-person classes, such as Justin Steve, who teaches ninth-grade biology at Normal Community High School, and Elena Heinonen, a first-grade teacher at Oakland Elementary School in Bloomington.
Now, Steve and Heinonen are free to get creative with their lesson plans without worrying about bringing home the virus to loved ones.
For Steve, this means figuring out how to perform virtual lab experiments and data collection for his students. Heinonen is also experimenting with the best place to put her video camera for live-streaming lectures.
"I know that teachers are worried, I'm worried," Heinonen said. "Ultimately, I know that we’ve got this. This is what teachers do.
"We figure it out; we make it work."
