Watch now: Bloomington-Normal schools remind families to stay current on non-COVID vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON — After childhood vaccine rates plummeted last year, health and school officials in Bloomington-Normal are reminding families now is the time to get those back-to-school immunizations and physicals scheduled.

Last year, “we had some students who were very late in getting the required immunizations completed,” said Barry Reilly, superintendent at Bloomington District 87.

Local districts were not alone. During last year's COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning, families nationwide let those childhood immunizations and optometrist and dental visits slide, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control.

The study analyzed immunization data for 10 states and found a sharp decrease in vaccine doses administered from March through May 2020 compared with the same period during 2018 and 2019, a shortfall officials said puts “U.S. children and adolescents at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.”

McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said this year the department has noticed a slight increase in the number of families calling sooner rather than later to set appointments for immunizations.

“Together with local physician offices and schools we are doing our best to make sure that the community remembers this important piece of getting kids back to school this fall,” Manko said. “Now is the time to pull out that ‘back to school’ to-do list and get immunizations checked off.”

Manko noted that given the accessibility of vaccines, the rate of vaccine-preventable disease is very low.

“We do know that when vaccine rates drop, disease prevalence rises, increasing the chances of having an outbreak,” she said. “While some people might cite the No. 1 reason for the importance of back-to-school vaccines as simply a school requirement, we must not overlook the bottom line, which is to protect the community from the spread of infectious disease.”

In a report, CDC officials said, "Pediatric outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases have the potential to derail efforts to reopen schools for the 2021–22 academic year and further delay nationwide efforts to return students to the classroom."

The health department is encouraging families to schedule their school immunizations early to avoid the rush before fall. MCHD extended office hours for every Monday in August. Families can call 309-888-5455 to make an appointment or ask questions.

According to the CDC, the decrease in vaccinations last year could have been caused by fear of contracting COVID in a health care facility or in the community. The vaccine rates did rebound last fall, approaching “prepandemic baseline levels, but did not increase to the level that would have been necessary to catch up children who did not receive routine vaccinations on time.”

This year, McLean County Unit 5 schools will reinstate the “first day exclusion” policy they had in place before the pandemic, which means students who are not up to date on their vaccinations will not be able to attend on the first day of school, Aug. 18.

To help ensure families are on track, Unit 5 is hosting a Carle Mobile Health Clinic on Aug. 6. The Carle unit will offer immunizations and physicals to students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Normal West High School, and sign-up information will be sent to families soon.

Michelle Lamboley, Unit 5’s assistant superintendent, said this option can help families who may not have a primary care physician. The district’s nursing staff also spends August contacting families who haven’t turned in updated immunizations, so they're hoping the mobile option will help by providing a backup option.

“Between the regular health department option, regular doctor’s appointments and now this mobile option, we really think that people should be able to get in and get them taken care of,” she said, adding that right now the administration is not concerned about the possibility of students not getting their shots.

District 87 is also partnering with Carle to bring the mobile unit to Bloomington Junior High School on Aug. 14 and to Woodhill Towers, 104 E. Wood St., on July 19 and Aug. 16.

Reilly said District 87 will use the state’s Oct. 15 deadline for immunizations, vaccinations and physicals, not a first-day exclusion.

Area districts have been posting information related to registration requirements on their websites and social media, as well as notifying families by email and phone.

MCHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines during school immunization appointments. The Pfizer vaccine will be available in the Immunizations Department to those ages 12 and up.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

