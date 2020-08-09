Watch now: Business owners fear economic effect of Illinois State University's shift to remote learning

NORMAL — Local businesses already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic are now grappling with the economic ripple effect of Illinois State University's decision to shift most classes online this semester.
It's unclear how many students will change their plans after the university's announcement last week, which came after ISU learned that the federal government was redirecting testing materials it had expected on campus. Businesses are bracing both for the loss of thousands of potential customers as well as the student employees on whom many rely.
“The pandemic has been such an upward battle for small businesses and I’m not sure how much more we can take,” said Meg Risner, a shift leader at Maggie Miley’s, where more than half of the staff members are students.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said about 80% of classes will be online, with exceptions in areas like science, art and music that need face-to-face interaction. The university extended the date for fall meal and housing contract cancellations to Aug. 18, the day after classes start.
In a typical year, ISU has over 20,000 students contributing to the local economy — attending events, eating at restaurants, drinking at bars and shopping in local stores. Losing many of those students could prevent McLean County from recovering from the pandemic as quickly as expected, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Illinois State University moves most classes online after federal government 'reallocates' testing supplies
“It really impacts the uptown area because the students are both the customers and the workforce,” Hoban said. “I wish there was a way for us to assist ISU and get the supplies they need, but I do think they are doing the right thing.”
Many Illinois counties, including McLean, have seen an uptick in cases over the past month. The increasing local numbers were another factor cited by ISU officials, as well as Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 school districts, which also announced last week they would start the semester with online-only learning.
Risner, who has worked for 10 years at the Dublin-inspired pub in Uptown Normal, said the business has been struggling but also wants the students to be safe.
Their tradition of hosting a large celebration with live music and a packed bar in honor of St. Patrick’s Day was a major financial loss. “St. Patrick’s Day usually carries us through the summer, along with graduation, and we didn’t have any of that this year,” she said.
The shift leaders and managers have been trying to get more staff hired and trained in anticipation for an uptick of customers when ISU’s fall semester starts.
“We’ve already had students we just hired put in their two weeks' (notice) for several reasons,” said Risner. “Some of it is out of fear because they are seeing more and more people coming out as things reopen, but others it is because their parents had them go back home for the semester.”
Bloomington-Normal restaurants embracing drive-up, curbside deliveries after governor halts dine-in business
Neighboring businesses on Beaufort Street are in a similar position.
Yvonne Wilson, owner of Coffeehouse & Deli and Butter Twice & Again, said they rely on student workers.
“We used to have 22 workers and now we are down to seven,” Wilson said. But safety is a top priority, she added. “Everyone is doing what they can to provide a safe environment.”
Phoebe Naylon, 20, is entering her senior year at ISU and said all but two of her classes will be entirely online. She is from Glenview but stayed with her roommates at their apartment in Bloomington-Normal over the summer.
Naylon said she was hired at Butter, a vintage clothing store, during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. Her first day was on May 29, also the first day retail stores could reopen under Phase 3 of the governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.
So far, the Bloomington-Normal area is doing better economically than expected compared to some other cities, Hoban said. He said McLean County has more industries that allow people to work from home than some other areas.
'Excited and cautious': Central Illinois businesses open their doors in next phase of state reopening
He said the economy should hold steady as long as McLean County continues to move forward or maintain its current opening status as outlined by the Restore Illinois Plan. Many restaurants have adapted to new technology that would soften the blow if the county took a step back.
“I don’t think it would be as bad as when it first hit, but we definitely want to keep moving forward,” he said.
The financial impact of the pandemic is particularly relevant to Naylon’s educational experience as a small business management major.
“It has really made me realize how much the pandemic has affected small businesses,” Naylon said. “It has shown me how much we depend on big businesses like Amazon, to carry us through this weird time.”
ISU is not alone in its decision or in changing plans so close to the start of the semester. Johns Hopkins University said Thursday evening that it would hold its fall semester entirely online, reversing course from earlier announcements, and it urged students not to return to Baltimore.
Princeton University's president said Friday that its undergraduate program would be fully remote for the fall semester. “Where schools and universities have started to bring back students, cases have rapidly followed,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber wrote to students.
Photos: Uptown Normal business endures loss of student population
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.