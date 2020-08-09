Watch now: Business owners fear economic effect of Illinois State University's shift to remote learning

“We used to have 22 workers and now we are down to seven,” Wilson said. But safety is a top priority, she added. “Everyone is doing what they can to provide a safe environment.”

Phoebe Naylon, 20, is entering her senior year at ISU and said all but two of her classes will be entirely online. She is from Glenview but stayed with her roommates at their apartment in Bloomington-Normal over the summer.

Naylon said she was hired at Butter, a vintage clothing store, during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. Her first day was on May 29, also the first day retail stores could reopen under Phase 3 of the governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.

So far, the Bloomington-Normal area is doing better economically than expected compared to some other cities, Hoban said. He said McLean County has more industries that allow people to work from home than some other areas.