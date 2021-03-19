Watch now: Campus visits resume at Bloomington-Normal universities, but virtual tours 'here to stay'

“We know families and students want to see campus, want to be in person,” before making their decision, said King.

Mavros, who started working in admissions 23 years ago, said, “This has been the biggest challenge in my career.” But, he said, “I’ve learned we’re resilient. I think truly people can do just about anything if we maintain our calm and try to work together.”

Reaching first generation and underrepresented students has been particularly difficult, said King. Pandemic restrictions have kept recruiters out of schools. Chicago public high school students are still meeting virtually.

King said, in some cases, IWU is resorting to “old school” methods, such as mailing paper applications. “We’re leaving no stone unturned” to make sure they have all the resources, he said.

The restrictions also have halted traditional large open houses on campus.

“There’s an energy to a large open house — the excitement of meeting other students like them who are embarking on the same journey,” said Mavros.

King said there is still "solid interaction" at virtual open houses and prospective students still get to meet with faculty in their field of study and President Georgia Nugent.