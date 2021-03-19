Watch now: Campus visits resume at Bloomington-Normal universities, but virtual tours 'here to stay'

BLOOMINGTON — Jason Butler of Arcola is making sure his youngest son, Zach, gets the opportunity his older son Jacob missed: a formal campus tour where he might attend college.
Jacob is a freshman at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, but he never had an official in-person tour. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those that spring.
“We went to campus on our own,” said Jason Butler.
Now, in-person campus tours are returning to universities in a scaled-down fashion while virtual visits, launched out of necessity a year ago, are continuing as well.
Even open houses have gone virtual, with as many as 150 people participating in a virtual open house via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
“We, like everyone else, had to shift very quickly” when the pandemic hit a year ago, said Jeff Mavros, director of admissions at Illinois State University.
That switch included establishing virtual tours and visits with counselors or faculty.
ISU resumed small group tours, outdoors only, in the summer, with no more than 10 people, including the guide. Indoor sessions were added as the weather turned colder, with no more than 30 people in a room that has 100 chairs.
"The interest has been incredible" with in-person tour spots filling up as soon as they are posted, said Mavros.
“One thing that emerged from this is virtual one-on-one appointments with admissions staff. We may hang on to that,” said Mavros.
The Zoom conferences with an individual family provide a more personal connection than phone calls or emails, he said.
In addition, the virtual appointments make the university “more accessible to all the students we want to serve,” including those who might not be able to travel to campus for an in-person visit, he said.
At ISU, each department has set up weekly or biweekly sessions during which prospective students can meet faculty virtually.
Noting the popularity of virtual visits, especially for out-of-state students, Greg King, Illinois Wesleyan University dean of admissions, said, "Virtual visits will be offered forever. ... They are here to stay."
IWU also is having small in-person tours with about 10 in-person visits each day.
That’s where Jason Butler was Tuesday, with his son Zach, a high school junior.
“I think it’s critical that students get a chance to feel the campus rather than just view the campus,” said Jason Butler.
The next three weeks will be busy ones for campus visits with high school having spring break during this period, said King.
Some are juniors, like Zach, still early in the process of selecting a school. Others are seniors, such as Kate Rounds of Texarkana, Texas. She is spending her spring break on a college-visit road trip with her father, Jason Rounds.
They participated in a small group tour at ISU on Tuesday and were driving to Colorado to visit another school next.
“This is the time of year when students are making the decision,” said King.
“The biggest challenge is just trying to connect in a virtual world where many of our students are virtual all day and they crave the in-person experience,” he said.
In addition to tours for students who have not yet applied, both IWU and ISU have special sessions tailored to admitted students who might not have made their final decision on where to attend.
“We know families and students want to see campus, want to be in person,” before making their decision, said King.
Mavros, who started working in admissions 23 years ago, said, “This has been the biggest challenge in my career.” But, he said, “I’ve learned we’re resilient. I think truly people can do just about anything if we maintain our calm and try to work together.”
Reaching first generation and underrepresented students has been particularly difficult, said King. Pandemic restrictions have kept recruiters out of schools. Chicago public high school students are still meeting virtually.
King said, in some cases, IWU is resorting to “old school” methods, such as mailing paper applications. “We’re leaving no stone unturned” to make sure they have all the resources, he said.
The restrictions also have halted traditional large open houses on campus.
“There’s an energy to a large open house — the excitement of meeting other students like them who are embarking on the same journey,” said Mavros.
King said there is still "solid interaction" at virtual open houses and prospective students still get to meet with faculty in their field of study and President Georgia Nugent.
"The difference is you don't get to have the one-on-one conversations" walking to the next stop on campus, said King.
Prospective students aren’t the only ones who miss the in-person open houses and other in-person events; so do admissions staff.
“We crave personal interaction. That’s the part that energizes us, seeing the excitement in their faces and their eyes,” said Mavros.
