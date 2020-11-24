Watch now: Central Illinois experts offer tips for dealing with holiday stress

BLOOMINGTON — With college students home for Thanksgiving (and maybe beyond), there are things parents can do to deal with stress — their own as well as their children’s.
In addition to the usual college stress, there also may be stress at home because of lost jobs or illness among family members related to COVID. Counselors say people may be irritable and quicker to anger.
“Remind yourself that when students come home, it’s going to be a different holiday season,” said Bob Rogers, a staff counselor at Illinois Wesleyan University. “The one thing I would encourage parents to do is have patience. I would encourage students to have patience. And remind yourself to control what you can control.”
Dr. John Segreti, an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said students traveling home should check the infection rates for both their current location and their final destination. If they're traveling from an area with higher transmission, they should quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, he said.
"That's not very convenient, but I think that makes the most sense, especially if you are living with someone who's got comorbid conditions or is older who, when they do get COVID-19, they are more likely to get more severally ill or potentially even die," Segreti said. "People have to take all of those things into consideration."
Some universities say they are trying to reassure communities and act responsibly by requiring students to be tested before they leave. Others are offering it on a voluntary basis or continuing to follow the testing programs already in place.
At home, there could be a clash of opinions over what steps are needed amid the pandemic. Students might think it’s too risky to attend large family gatherings or, conversely, their desire to spend time with friends might be considered risky behavior by their parents.
Talk over those differences and “truly listen to each other,” said Christina Armstrong, staff counselor and outreach coordinator at IWU.
Rogers said the pandemic “took away our sense of control and there’s uncertainty about when it will end.”
Many athletes lost their seasons, and freshmen are not having the first-year college experience they expected. Some may have lost internships or study abroad opportunities.
Many things are beyond our control. However, “we do have control over how we respond to being stressed out,” noted Sandy Colbs, director of Student Counseling Services at Illinois State University.
Physical activity, creative expression, laughter and healthy eating “can help our bodies recover from the stress they’ve been under,” she said. “Focus on self-care.”
Armstrong said she suggested to students that they “set tangible goals for your break ... so you’re working toward something.”
Sleep it off
Other suggestions included keeping a regular sleep schedule.
Parents already may have noticed their returned students are sleeping more, but counselors said that’s not unusual, with many pulling “all-nighters” to study for exams or finish papers. IWU had a condensed schedule this year and ended their fall semester the Friday before Thanksgiving.
“But obviously if they’re not ever coming out of their rooms or they’re isolating more because that’s what they’ve been used to, and they’re not keeping up with any type of activities for longer periods of time, that would definitely be a warning sign that I would want parents to be aware of,” said Armstrong.
Support Local Journalism
Faye Freeman-Smith, Heartland Community College’s director of counseling services, suggests looking for changes in behavior, lack of engagement and changes in friends. “Talk to them about the school year and see if they have the supplies they need.”
Even before the pandemic, mental health professionals were reporting increasing levels of anxiety and other issues among college students.
Ironically, when colleges and universities abruptly switched to remote learning in the middle of spring semester, several schools reported a decrease in students seeking help with mental health. It was a trend nationwide, said Colbs.
With many students staying home because of remote learning, they may have sought mental health service there, said Colbs, citing one possible factor.
“Everyone was in shock initially,” Colbs said. “Students were so overwhelmed with all the changes, they didn’t have time to seek mental health counseling.”
Freeman-Smith agreed, saying students were “trying to figure out what to do and access their basic needs first.”
But those numbers are starting to go back up.
“We’re back to the point of having a short waiting list for individual therapy,” said Colbs.
Switch to telemedicine
So far this academic year, ISU counselors have seen 788 clients over 2,900 appointments compared to 1,180 over 4,480 appointments a year ago.
Armstrong said between Aug. 1 and Nov. 20, the IWU counseling center had 846 appointments compared to 644 during the same period a year ago.
Freeman-Smith said Heartland’s counseling center usually serves about 120 to 130 students a semester, but “I don’t think we’ll reach last year’s number but we may.” She anticipates a decrease of about 30 students.
The pandemic also caused a switch to mostly remote counseling rather than in-person counseling. That transition was relatively easy for Heartland, which has offered telemedicine remote counseling since 2011.
Colbs said the switch to telemedicine was harder on staff than students because of its abruptness.
Because masks are required for in-person visits, there are advantages to remote counseling sessions.
“From a counselor’s perspective, it’s sometimes hard to read faces and see expressions when people are wearing the mask,” said Armstrong.
Heartland shut down its in-person stress reduction lab, but Freeman-Smith said she replicated some aspects virtually. There are mindfulness exercises in the virtual “waiting room” for counseling appointments. She also is developing a list of apps students can use on their phones for biofeedback.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Schools provide counseling, stress relief
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.