Watch now: Central Illinois experts offer tips for dealing with holiday stress

"That's not very convenient, but I think that makes the most sense, especially if you are living with someone who's got comorbid conditions or is older who, when they do get COVID-19, they are more likely to get more severally ill or potentially even die," Segreti said. "People have to take all of those things into consideration."

Some universities say they are trying to reassure communities and act responsibly by requiring students to be tested before they leave. Others are offering it on a voluntary basis or continuing to follow the testing programs already in place.

At home, there could be a clash of opinions over what steps are needed amid the pandemic. Students might think it’s too risky to attend large family gatherings or, conversely, their desire to spend time with friends might be considered risky behavior by their parents.

Talk over those differences and “truly listen to each other,” said Christina Armstrong, staff counselor and outreach coordinator at IWU.

Rogers said the pandemic “took away our sense of control and there’s uncertainty about when it will end.”

Many athletes lost their seasons, and freshmen are not having the first-year college experience they expected. Some may have lost internships or study abroad opportunities.