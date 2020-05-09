Watch now: Central Illinois schools adjust graduation plans, find new ways to celebrate seniors

The plan is to hold a small outdoor graduation for the 56 students and their parents only. Baughman said school leaders have a map and a plan for how to make sure everyone can practice social distancing.

“Our attitude has been, let’s plan for all possibilities, let’s plan for the worst and then hope for the best,” he said.

Clinton

On May 17, the original graduation date for Clinton High School, a video honoring all seniors will be posted on the district’s social media accounts.

An in-person ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the football field.

“We are waiting to determine our format until we have a better idea of the executive orders for that time. We will do the least restrictive ceremony we can, but will comply with orders and health department suggestions,” said Superintendent Curt Nettles.

Signs are being placed at the high school and around the community with pictures of each of 140 seniors. Their pictures also have been posted on the district’s social media account along with answers to questions about their favorite things.