Watch now: Central Illinois superintendents react to return of in-person teaching

The state is expected to lift COVID restrictions on June 11 as part of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which loosens regulations as infection rates improve.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also indicated new guidance for schools is expected to be issued in coming weeks.

Kristen Weikle, superintendent at McLean County Unit 5, said she was “not necessarily surprised” by the board’s decision.

With the majority of Unit 5 students already learning in-person, nearly full-time, the administration had begun planning for the fall semester to be “more like a typical school year," Weikle said.

“With the state opening up more we’re heading in that direction,” she said, adding that she is confident the district will be ready for the full return by August.

Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor agreed that this move was “definitely expected.”

“I think it’s a good intention to have all students return to in person learning. I believe most of us in this area … have been in-person” for most of this school year, Taylor said. “We all recognize the benefit of being in person.”