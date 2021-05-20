Watch now: Central Illinois superintendents react to return of in-person teaching

BLOOMINGTON — Full-time in-person learning is making a comeback and Central Illinois superintendents are ready.
The Illinois State Board of Education has unanimously approved a resolution in support of Superintendent Carmen Ayala requiring all schools to resume full in-person learning, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“This was our anticipated plan,” said Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly. “We welcome this resolution with open arms.”
Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said, “This is certainly the right call. This is what we expected to happen.”
In the resolution, the board noted students and staff “have meaningful protection from COVID-19” because vaccines are widely available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older.
The state is expected to lift COVID restrictions on June 11 as part of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which loosens regulations as infection rates improve.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also indicated new guidance for schools is expected to be issued in coming weeks.
Kristen Weikle, superintendent at McLean County Unit 5, said she was “not necessarily surprised” by the board’s decision.
With the majority of Unit 5 students already learning in-person, nearly full-time, the administration had begun planning for the fall semester to be “more like a typical school year," Weikle said.
“With the state opening up more we’re heading in that direction,” she said, adding that she is confident the district will be ready for the full return by August.
Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor agreed that this move was “definitely expected.”
“I think it’s a good intention to have all students return to in person learning. I believe most of us in this area … have been in-person” for most of this school year, Taylor said. “We all recognize the benefit of being in person.”
O’Donnell also noted the resolution won’t mean much of an adjustment since “we’ve been in-person all year.”
“The number of students learning remotely has dwindled dramatically between first and second semester,” she said. At this point, less than 20 elementary students district-wide are learning remotely, with about 50 at the middle and high school level.
Weikle said remote learning was schools’ way of making the best of a difficult situation, but ultimately, “I think any time we can get our kids in front of our teachers, it's just better.”
“Most students do learn better when they’re in-person. You know, it’s easier to learn and ask questions when you're present with one another,” she said.
The resolution also states “reconnecting with teachers and peers in person is essential for students’ mental health and social-emotional development, especially after the prolonged isolation of the pandemic.”
Taylor said Heyworth students retained the option to utilize remote learning, but most families declined that option.
While Taylor said this resolution is “a good sign” that the fall will begin a more normal school year, school districts still await further guidance from the state board, Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before their full plans can be set.
The mask mandate is part of the reason the Heyworth administration is advocating for local control of policy as it pertains to the pandemic.
“Because our communities are so different and our needs are so different,” Taylor said. Beyond the in-person learning resolution, “more important will be planning for mitigations next year so we can make sure decisions as a local school board and weigh our options for our families.”
District 87 intends to continue its enhanced cleaning routines. Barriers and other safety measures may continue to be used, especially in younger grades where students, at this time, are not eligible for vaccines, said Reilly.
Rules for wearing face coverings will follow whatever guidance is in place from the CDC and IDPH when the new school year starts, he said.
“Everything is pointing in the right direction. … The numbers look good,” said Reilly.
