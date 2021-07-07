Watch now: Change in how students are reported in census may benefit Normal

NORMAL — College communities could see a boost in population numbers this fall — and that's being closely watched in Normal.

Challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic led to the U.S. Census Bureau changing and updating some policies in how colleges report student populations.

"It ended up being a really good thing," said Alyssa Cooper, community planner for the McLean County Regional Planning Commission who led the county's Complete Count Committee. "I think all college towns will really appreciate this because everyone will be counted, and that means more accurate population numbers, more accurate funding for programs and things like that."

Census counts conducted every 10 years determine how much federal funding is directed to a community, but the pandemic caused extensive delays.

As cases of COVID-19 rapidly spread across the country, the U.S. Census Bureau in March 2020 first allowed universities to partake in its Group Quarters Operation, which allowed all students living in university-owned housing to be automatically counted.

With classes switching to online and students returning to live with their parents, the bureau in June 2020 asked all colleges and universities to provide a full roster of students living off-campus. The move allowed the Census Bureau to count students where they would have lived on April 1, 2020.

Students living off-campus are typically meant to self-report as any other resident would since they live in their college or university town the majority of the year, Cooper said. But, some may incorrectly report their residency out of confusion if they temporarily return to their hometowns.

Despite the changes in the reporting system, not every Illinois State University student may have been counted due to student privacy laws, said Hariette Steinbach, assistant director in the Center for Civic Engagement. But Steinbach, who led ISU's census campaign, said the university does expect a larger population reported than previous years due to the reporting changes.

"I do believe that an additional few thousand students were able to be reported to the Census Bureau," said Steinbach. "Even though we know we were not able to fully report the approximately 20,000 students (enrolled), we still feel really good about what we were able to report and believe that it was significantly higher than it was 10 years ago."

Illinois Wesleyan University has a student population of 1,636, with 18% coming from out of state.

In April the U.S. Census Bureau announced the resident population of the United States on April 1, 2021 was 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from the 2010 Census.

Illinois was named one of three states to lose population in the last decade, and is one of seven to lose a seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.

But redistricting data, which includes local area population counts that states use for redrawing legislative lines, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau anticipates releasing the full redistricting data by Sept. 30.

For McLean County, the self-response rate in 2020 was 72.9% compared to the 72.6% rate in 2010, Cooper said in a previous interview with The Pantagraph.

“We know there will be a boost, but we don’t know how much of a boost there will be," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "The county, the city of Bloomington, worked in tandem with some other agencies to make sure we could get it as good of count as we could get. Everyone who worked on that seemed pretty happy that we got an accurate count.”

He added, "I think we're going to see continued growth."

Without the official data it is impossible to determine how changing college and university reporting for students will affect overall population, said Eric Hanson, Normal assistant city manager who represented the town on the county's census committee.

“Overall, I think despite the fact that we did a census in the pandemic, we had a great team, we had a great partnership with a number of groups," said Hanson. "We do think we got a good count (from the university), but we also think we got a good community count from the process despite some of the challenges from the pandemic.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

