Watch now: Chicks give McLean County students a lesson on ag

Williams said the students had fun making predictions about when the eggs would hatch, but holding the chicks is always the best part.

“The eggs, they like looking inside and candling, but they want to actually see it come to life,” she said.

Addison Tracey, 9, said she had never seen a chick hatch before.

“When the chicks hatched, they really stumbled a lot and they couldn’t really walk or do anything and sometimes they ran into the edge of the incubator,” she said.

When students could hold them, 8-year-old Harrison Overberg said, “They were furry, you could stroke them with your thumb and they were super-duper scared.”

Even after the babies were more used to being handled, Overberg said they would try to jump away.

“They kind of just wanted to escape and they didn’t really want you to hold them,” Tracey added. “So they really just wanted to run around, and they weren’t really calm. They were kind of wild and just didn’t want to be held.”

Since the schools closed before the Chick It Out program last spring, fourth-grade classrooms were able to hatch eggs this year at Grove, too.