Watch now: Cold cancels classes at Wesleyan, ISU and Heartland

NORMAL — Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College have all altered schedules because of the weather on Monday.
Heartland and Wesleyan set a 3 p.m. closing time on Monday.
Various other closures, including at Eureka College, have been announced. An updated list is here.
Dangerously cold conditions with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are forecast in the central part of the state. The National Weather Service also is forecasting new snow accumulations of up to 7 inches.
ISU closed at noon. All in-person, hybrid and online courses that start at noon or after are canceled.
At ISU, residence halls and dining centers will remain open. The Bone Student Center, Student Fitness Center, Bowling and Billiards Center, and Milner Library will be closed.
On-campus COVID-19 testing sites are also closed.
More than 150 million Americans were under winter weather advisories Monday as snowfall and icy conditions sent temperatures plunging.