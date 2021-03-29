Watch now: COVID-19, equity and finances high priorities for Unit 5 board race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2020 graduate of Normal Community West, Cunningham said he is running to be a voice for the west side of the district and to push for the establishment of a committee to reform the district’s history curriculum. He said he would draw from his experience as a new alumnus and from the time he spent working in one of the district’s fourth-grade classrooms during his senior year.

Ralston, whose background is in elementary education, said she believes an effective school board “plays a vital role in keeping our schools on track by setting policies that impact and benefit our students and teachers.” She said she wants to contribute her leadership to the board, work to ensure Unit 5 meets the community’s expectations and help students faced with academic challenges by partnering with educational services offered in the community.

“Students first” is how DeHaai summed up his reason for running. He said his goals include improving transparency, reviewing academic policies and working toward fiscal responsibility and stability. DeHaai noted his experience in the U.S. Navy and his career in sales and territory management provided the skills needed to “to work as a team with my fellow board members and district administration to address the many challenges that will be presented to the board in the coming months and years.”