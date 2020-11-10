BLOOMINGTON — The ongoing pandemic has brought new difficulties to the long-running problem of not having enough substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, a situation that has forced some administrators or other educators into the classroom to cover classes.

“It’s dangerously close to if we don’t have subs or classroom supervisors — an adult who can monitor students — we’re not going to be able to keep all the buildings open,” said Kristen Weikle, superintendent at McLean County Unit 5.

As far back as 2017, 60% of districts reported a substitute teacher shortage in an Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools study and 89% of Central Illinois districts had trouble filling teacher positions. Causes ranged from a limited number of new teachers coming from education programs to more moving out of state.

Then came COVID.

Gary Tipsord, superintendent at LeRoy, said, “Having enough substitute teachers to cover classes in a normal year has been a challenge, and the implications associated with COVID have just made that more challenging.”

Nationwide, several states have seen surges in educators filing for retirement or taking leaves of absence. In Salt Lake County, Utah, more than 80 teachers resigned or retired early because of concerns about COVID-19 in schools. Some were fined $1,000 for failing to give 30 days’ notice.

The increased difficulty of finding substitutes is forcing districts to more frequently shift their staffing, with teachers who provide instruction in specialized classes instead being drafted to fill in for absent teachers. The departures are straining staff in places that were dealing with shortages of teachers and substitutes even before the pandemic created an education crisis.

Because many of the subs are retirement age — whether they’ve retired from teaching or other fields — some “are concerned about health risks associated with being exposed to so many people," Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor said.

Some districts report that more teachers and paraprofessionals have had to take extended time away from the schools when they are sick or come in close contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19.

“Traditionally if staff were sick, they might stay home a day or two, but now if they’re sick, they have to either have an alternate diagnosis or get a negative test result,” Weikle said. “Test results are seemingly taking a little bit longer right now, and the big issue is if someone has come into close contact with someone who’s been positive, you know, they have to quarantine for 14 days. That’s two weeks’ worth of school that we have to have a sub.”

Given their months of practice in the spring and early fall, classroom teachers have still been able to teach remotely, if they’re well enough, while they await test results or have to quarantine.

With two of the largest local districts — Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 — recently welcoming students back to in-person learning, some area districts also could feel a strain on their pool of available substitutes in the coming weeks.

“It’s not just us — it’s all the schools. Obviously most of us share the same sub pool and so we’re all needing people for longer periods of time,” Weikle said.

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said the shortage hasn’t had much effect this semester, but “as we look toward the second semester where we plan to bring our seventh through 12th grade students back, it could become an issue.”

'Made that more challenging'

It is the latest wrinkle in a roller coaster for educators that started more than 10 months ago. Illinois schools in March were canceled as COVID cases increased. Districts over the summer could decide whether to have in-person or remote classes, or a mix. They then went about hiring.

“Our office staff spent time this summer proactively reaching out to over 300 substitutes in the region and recruiting others in our community in an effort to help build our substitute pool anticipating an even bigger need this school year,” said Paul Deters, superintendent at Lexington.

But since then, some districts have opened and then close as infection rates surged. Some educators didn't come back.

Laura O’Donnell, superintendent at Olympia, said she’s noticed many of the usual substitutes are choosing not to work in the schools because of the virus. Most districts have increased incentives in recent years and focused on building up their sub pool in preparation for returning to school during the pandemic.

With the help of the Regional Office of Education, O’Donnell said, the administration and staff built up the sub pool over the summer as well, recruiting some recent Olympia graduates to help out as well.

In Downs-based Tri-Valley, Superintendent David Mouser said they’ve avoided vacancies thanks to the teachers covering for each other when possible.

“Our teachers and paraprofessionals deserve all of the credit for making this work. It’s all hands on deck at this point, and we are committed to staying in person for our kids,” he said.

When several classroom positions couldn’t be filled by substitute teachers, Dustin Underwood, a special education teacher at Normal Community West High School, stepped into a culinary classroom Thursday afternoon, when he would normally be working with his students.

“This is usually the time I meet one-on-one with my students on my caseload, so I’m emailing them, checking with their teachers and doing all my paperwork while I’m doing this, too,” he said.

Despite the typically hands-on subject matter, the class of West students, mostly sophomores, sat behind laptops and phone screens with their usual classroom teacher instructing from home.

“It’s really like I’m a certified teacher to be here while their teacher is teaching them,” Underwood said. “Because I am a special ed teacher, I have to dabble in everything anyways, too, so it’s fun.”

Weighing the risk of exposure

Ayrrin Kostenick, an El Paso resident who has been working in area schools as a substitute teacher for the last seven years, said she has noticed more and more calls for open positions in the last few weeks.

“From my experience, I’ll admit recently it’s been a little harder to say yes, just not knowing all the details of what COVID-19 related issues are going on in each building, and I can understand why some people are maybe stepping back from it or it’s a little harder,” she said.

For Kostenick, being a stay-at-home parent works well with the flexibility of filling in as a substitute teacher, but weighing the risk of exposure has been “a little bit of struggle.”

“It’s very beneficial, you very much enjoy it, it’s a little bit of pay, but then you try to weigh the risk of one day of substitute teaching what you might bring back into your own home,” she said.

Kostenick said when she became certified, the process was pretty easy, and in recent years, the Illinois State Board of Education has worked to streamline getting substitutes into classrooms where they are needed.

“If you have a degree especially, if you’re between jobs or looking for something around the holidays — I mean it’s clearly in demand right now,” she said. “(It’s great to able to) go home at the end of the day feeling like you really made a difference to at least a couple individuals in particular and you’re doing something well worth your time.”

Some states have taken steps to cut red tape and get more educators in the classrooms.

The Missouri Board of Education made it easier to become a substitute teacher under an emergency rule. Instead of the previous requirement — 60 hours of college credit — eligible substitutes now only need to obtain a high school diploma, complete a 20-hour online training course and pass a background check.

Iowa responded similarly, relaxing coursework requirements and the minimum working age for newly hired substitutes.

Locally, at Wednesday’s school board meeting, Roger Baldwin, director of human resources at Unit 5, will give a report on substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, and the board is expected to vote on a “substitute surge pay."

Weikle, the superintendent, said even though the board voted to raise the pay for substitutes last year, “That might help get some people to sub here over a neighboring district, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that all of our schools need more subs.”

“Lack of available staff” was mentioned in Unit 5’s August plan as one of the reasons schools could return to remote learning, but “I don’t know that that resonated with all of our families at the time. They were maybe thinking more about the virus and getting sick, not just we have to have subs, we have to have teachers, we have to have support staff,” Weikle said.

If the schools could not be staffed by teachers, substitutes or classroom supervisors, Unit 5 wouldn’t necessarily close the whole district but would instead identify which buildings were struggling most with staffing, Weikle said.

“Those would be the buildings that we maybe would have to temporarily close,” she said.

O’Donnell, the Olympia official, said they are making progress overall.

“But there are days," she said, "that we are still struggling to cover all open positions."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

