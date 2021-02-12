Watch now: COVID prompts shift to touchless water fountains in Central Illinois schools

BLOOMINGTON ― It’s not difficult to see the changes in hygiene brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

People wear masks, some stores wipe down check-out stations after each use, and some schools upped the number of touchless water fountains in buildings.

It’s not that bottle-filling stations didn’t exist before the coronavirus ― they did.

But as traditional, touch-based water fountains were taped off to reduce the virus’ spread in schools, some school officials decided that any means of reducing the number of surfaces a student contacted was a hygienic measure worth taking.

“As we were making plans to return to in-person instruction, we had thought about different ways to reduce frequent touchpoints,” Olympia School District Assistant Superintendent Andy Walsh said. “We went away from the traditional water fountain and started putting bottle fillers in other locations.”