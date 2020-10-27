Watch now: Decatur board votes against $30k bonus for assistant superintendent

DECATUR — After listening to the 28 public comments and a lengthy discussion, the Decatur Board of Education on Tuesday rejected a $30,000 bonus for Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
No board members attended the meeting in person, instead attending virtually through Zoom. Public comments, which were placed to the end of the board's agendas early in the pandemic, were moved back to the beginning of the meeting.
"This will be the agenda order going forward, so input can be heard prior to votes," said board President Beth Nolan.
During the board's discussion, member Courtney Carson asked for an explanation of the rationale behind the bonus for Dase, and though Superintendent Paul Fregeau had given an explanation for how bonuses are calculated for principals, he did not provide one for Dase's bonus.
In the end, the board voted unanimously against the bonus.
Most of the teachers that spoke during the meeting mentioned their difficulty at working with Dase, the teacher shortage in the district that they blame on the "toxic culture," and a need for support from Central Administration during a the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know some of you on the board, and I think you're good people" said Sam Mills, a teacher at Eisenhower High School. "You ran for the board with good intentions. I'm sure you think the decisions you make, you're doing with best intentions."
However, he added, education is not a business and bonuses don't motivate educators. He then quoted Dase's book, "Rise Above." "Just like with the students, unfortunately sometimes you have to make an example of one, two or some for everyone else to take you seriously."
"We need to move forward, but right now the way things are going this board and this administration are hindering that by being punitive, by creating a toxic culture for teaching and learning," he said.
Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, asked the board if the reaction to the bonus could have risen from racism. Dase is Black.
"The African-American administrator has been thrown under the bus before you as a board have voted (on the bonus), crucified in public because the superintendent who is making over $200,000 has been publicly silent over a matter that is his recommendation," she said, referring to Superintendent Paul Fregeau. "When will the superintendent be held accountable?"
Several of the teachers referred to the teacher shortage in Decatur schools, and the high number of vacant positions held by long-term substitutes. Others referred to the teachers recently reprimanded for not following grading standards on the first-quarter reports recently distributed. With the pandemic underway and the difficulties of teaching remotely, said teacher Ron Lybarger, administration and teachers should be working together instead of at odds.
"If you believe that we are taking a back seat to our children's education, you are so wrong," said Hollie Peckert. "Maybe you should use that $30,000 to fund these teachers in the driver's seat."
Dase joined the district in April 2019, with a three-year contract through 2022 that was extended to 2025 early this year, over the objections of the Decatur Education Association.
Chrissy Petitt, president of the DEA, said the association gave Dase “a failing grade” for his performance.
In January, Petitt said the union has had a collaborative relationship with the school district for years, but since Dase arrived, it has been "replaced with one of distrust, rancor, and frankly, a downturn in student performance from scores in the fall to scores in the winter."
His salary of $156,715 was not changed as a result of the contract extension, but a provision allows the board to review wages at the start of each school year. Prior to coming to Decatur, Dase worked in Chicago Public Schools for 17 years, including serving as chief of schools overseeing 30 elementary schools and five high schools.
After the meeting, Dase said he believes that if people took the time to get to know him, they'd find they could talk to him and work things out. With less than two years on the job so far, he said, he is still getting to know the people he works with.
"I'll show up tomorrow and do the job I've been doing," he said.
