 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Dietzes to stay involved in community, renovate new home

  • 0
  • David Proeber

ISU President Larry Dietz reflects on his satisfaction on the job.

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — What do you do when you have worked as an administrator in higher education for a half century with very little so-called “free time” to develop other hobbies and interests?

That may be the toughest questions facing Larry Dietz when he retires at the end of this month after more than 50 years in higher education, the last seven as president of Illinois State University.

“I’ve never really had any hobbies,” said Dietz. “My work has been my vocation and my avocation.”

062521-blm-loc-18dietz

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and his wife, Marlene, walk hand in hand onto Doug Collins Court to wave to a cheering crowd during a time out of the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinal game at Redbird Arena in Normal.

His wife of 19 years, Marlene, said he has joked about becoming a Walmart greeter. His people-oriented personality would certainly fit that. But it wouldn’t fill another thing Dietz admits he will miss: intellectual stimulation.

People are also reading…

“I always knew he was strategic,” she said. “He’s going to need something that will use that part of his mind.”

Board chair Julie Jones said at Dietz’s final regular board meeting, “I’m sure after 50 years, Marlene has compiles quite a honey-do list.”

But Marlene Dietz said, “I can’t really say that I do” have a list. “Coming up on 20 years of marriage, we’ve always shared all the things.”

062521-blm-loc-16dietz

Marlene Dietz, center, joined her husband, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, in welcoming bell ringer Sarah Dolan, academic advisor the school of teaching and learning, during ISU's Founders Day event at Brown Ballroom in Feb. of 2016.

One of the big things they will share is completing renovations on an old house they purchased near Bloomington’s Ewing Park after seven years of living in the ISU provided University Residence, next to ISU”s Weibring Golf Course.

Dietz said he is a bit of a “weekend warrior” and is looking forward to “picking up a hammer.”

062521-blm-loc-11dietz

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz addressed faculty and staff in the renovated Brown Ballroom in February 2019.

They have two children and grandchildren in Kansas City, where Marlene Dietz’s family is from, but they have decided to remain in the Twin Cities after retirement.

“Our kids are not pleased we’re not moving to Kansas City,” said Marlene Dietz, but it’s not too far to visit.

Larry Dietz said they always wanted to retire someplace with a good community and good university.

“We found both here,” he said, adding that they plan “to be active and involved” and attend cultural and athletic events.

“We both love Bloomington-Normal,” said Marlene Dietz. She has been involved with numerous community groups, many of which are youth-oriented, a nod to the elementary education degree she earned before her MBA. They include serving on the boards or advisory boards for the Baby Fold, Miller Park Zoo and the Boys and Girls Club.

062521-blm-loc-4dietz

Illinois State University renewable energy major Christopher Thankan of Bloomington spoofs a kiss on a cardboard cutout of President Larry Dietz after he crossed the stage for graduates at Redbird Arena, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dietz was popular with faculty, staff and students.

Both say they have loved hosting events at the University Residence and meeting people from students, faculty and staff to alumni, donors and community members.

Marlene Dietz said she is grateful for all the help they had maintaining the residence and preparing for events.

The mowing, gardening and snow removal will be their responsibility at their new home. It's time to start the share "honey-do" list.

Letters to Larry Dietz: Community members honor retiring ISU president

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the Illinois State University president who is retiring. 

Dear Larry: From one classroom to another
Local Education

Dear Larry: From one classroom to another

  • 0

"Thank you for your dedication to students globally," writes Bill Troyer.

Dear Larry: Never to be forgotten
Local Education

Dear Larry: Never to be forgotten

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Smell the roses
Local Education

Dear Larry: Smell the roses

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Stewards of God's grace
Local Education

Dear Larry: Stewards of God's grace

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Best wishes
Local Education

Dear Larry: Best wishes

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Serving with class and passion
Local Education

Dear Larry: Serving with class and passion

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: More than the president of ISU
Local Education

Dear Larry: More than the president of ISU

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: You and Marlene make the perfect team
Local Education

Dear Larry: You and Marlene make the perfect team

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Many chapters in your book of life
Local Education

Dear Larry: Many chapters in your book of life

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: You have made us proud
Local Education

Dear Larry: You have made us proud

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Great strides forward
Local Education

Dear Larry: Great strides forward

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: 'It is my pleasure to know and respect both you'
Local Education

Dear Larry: 'It is my pleasure to know and respect both you'

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: From one university president to another
Local Education

Dear Larry: From one university president to another

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: 'Illinois State University is better today'
Local Education

Dear Larry: 'Illinois State University is better today'

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: Welcome to the future
Local Education

Dear Larry: Welcome to the future

  • 0

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Dear Larry: 'Thanks for the memories'
Local Education

Dear Larry: 'Thanks for the memories'

  • 0

“Thanks for the memories …” Oh so many!

Dear Larry: A message from the mayor
Local Education

Dear Larry: A message from the mayor

  • Updated
  • 0

Every day we are reminded of the importance of collaboration and cooperation. In our community, we are fortunate to have you both as great rol…

Dear Larry: Pride in the ISU family
Local Education

Dear Larry: Pride in the ISU family

  • Updated
  • 0

"Best of luck on your retirement, Larry and Marlene, and know that you have made a difference in not only students’ lives, but those of your friends and our community as a whole," write Steve and Cathy Haas.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dear Larry: Smell the roses

Dear Larry: Smell the roses

The Pantagraph is publishing letters from community members to Larry Dietz, the retiring president of Illinois State University. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Larry Dietz talks about his tenure at Illinois State University

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News