Watch now: Dietzes to stay involved in community, renovate new home

NORMAL — What do you do when you have worked as an administrator in higher education for a half century with very little so-called “free time” to develop other hobbies and interests?

That may be the toughest questions facing Larry Dietz when he retires at the end of this month after more than 50 years in higher education, the last seven as president of Illinois State University.

“I’ve never really had any hobbies,” said Dietz. “My work has been my vocation and my avocation.”

His wife of 19 years, Marlene, said he has joked about becoming a Walmart greeter. His people-oriented personality would certainly fit that. But it wouldn’t fill another thing Dietz admits he will miss: intellectual stimulation.

“I always knew he was strategic,” she said. “He’s going to need something that will use that part of his mind.”

Board chair Julie Jones said at Dietz’s final regular board meeting, “I’m sure after 50 years, Marlene has compiles quite a honey-do list.”

But Marlene Dietz said, “I can’t really say that I do” have a list. “Coming up on 20 years of marriage, we’ve always shared all the things.”

One of the big things they will share is completing renovations on an old house they purchased near Bloomington’s Ewing Park after seven years of living in the ISU provided University Residence, next to ISU”s Weibring Golf Course.

Dietz said he is a bit of a “weekend warrior” and is looking forward to “picking up a hammer.”

They have two children and grandchildren in Kansas City, where Marlene Dietz’s family is from, but they have decided to remain in the Twin Cities after retirement.

“Our kids are not pleased we’re not moving to Kansas City,” said Marlene Dietz, but it’s not too far to visit.

$3 for your first 3 months. Become a Pantagraph member today. Reporting like this is brought to you by a staff of local journalists committed to telling the stories of your community. Support local journalism.

Larry Dietz said they always wanted to retire someplace with a good community and good university.

“We found both here,” he said, adding that they plan “to be active and involved” and attend cultural and athletic events.

“We both love Bloomington-Normal,” said Marlene Dietz. She has been involved with numerous community groups, many of which are youth-oriented, a nod to the elementary education degree she earned before her MBA. They include serving on the boards or advisory boards for the Baby Fold, Miller Park Zoo and the Boys and Girls Club.

Both say they have loved hosting events at the University Residence and meeting people from students, faculty and staff to alumni, donors and community members.

Marlene Dietz said she is grateful for all the help they had maintaining the residence and preparing for events.

The mowing, gardening and snow removal will be their responsibility at their new home. It's time to start the share "honey-do" list.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.